UNC vs. Baylor: How to watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the reigning national champion Baylor Bears this afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Heels are coming off of a dominant 95-63 win against Marquette, while the Bears demolished Norfolk State to the tune of 85-49.

I’ll be honest: I’m not very sure what to expect in this game. One of the bigger reasons the Heels performed so well Thursday is Caleb Love, who finished the game with 23 points and went 6-13 from the three-point line. If history has taught us anything, it’s hard to expect Love to repeat such a high-caliber performance, especially when they just played two days ago. However, if Love, Brady Manek, and Armando Bacot can get it done again, I think they have a very good shot of coming away with a win. RJ Davis may have to step up in the scoring department to solidify things, but then again his 12 assists in the Marquette game make it really hard to pick nits.

Today’s game is an early one, so I hope all of you got plenty of sleep after watching last night’s games. Grab a cup of coffee, and tune in!