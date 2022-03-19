UNC vs. Baylor: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments from taking on Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (or the game has tipped, sorry we’re moving today so life is chaotic). The Heels and Bears are both coming off of big wins in the first round, The winner of this game will take on the winner of the Saint Mary’s / UCLA game in the Sweet Sixteen.

This game should be an interesting one, as the starters on each size match up pretty well size-wise. The advantage for the Heels, however, is that Armando Bacot has been one of the best bigs in the country, and Brady Manek is a stretch big that can dominate from the perimeter. Really the key to this game will come down to guard play: Will Caleb Love and RJ Davis be able to repeat their performances from the Marquette game? or will they run into a brick wall? We’ll find out soon enough.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!