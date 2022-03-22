UNC Baseball: Week Five Recap

The North Carolina Tar Heels are tied for the Coastal Division lead after a weekend series win over Duke.

Despite their first ACC loss last weekend, UNC is tied for the Coastal Division lead with UVA.

Here are the latest conference standings:

ACC Baseball Standings SCHOOL ACC PCT. OVERALL PCT. HOME AWAY NEUTRAL SCHOOL ACC PCT. OVERALL PCT. HOME AWAY NEUTRAL ATLANTIC Louisville 3-0 1.000 16-4 .800 15-2 0-1 1-1 Florida State 4-2 .667 13-6 .684 11-3 2-3 0-0 Wake Forest 3-3 .500 16-4 .800 14-2 2-2 0-0 Notre Dame 2-3 .400 12-4 .750 1-0 5-3 6-1 Clemson 1-2 .333 15-4 .789 12-4 1-0 2-0 NC State 1-4 .200 11-8 .579 8-5 3-3 0-0 Boston College 1-5 .167 7-11 .389 1-0 6-10 0-1 COASTAL Virginia 5-1 .833 19-1 .950 14-0 3-1 2-0 North Carolina 5-1 .833 17-3 .850 15-0 2-3 0-0 Georgia Tech 4-2 .667 15-5 .750 13-2 2-2 0-1 Miami 4-2 .667 13-6 .684 10-4 3-2 0-0 Virginia Tech 2-4 .333 12-6 .667 12-2 0-4 0-0 Duke 2-4 .333 11-9 .550 10-7 1-2 0-0 Pitt 1-5 .167 10-10 .500 1-1 4-5 5-4

The big bats were out last Friday in the series opener in Durham. Carolina hit five home runs in that game, including three lead off homers in the first three innings.

Vance Honeycutt, Alberto Osuna, and Johnny Castagnozzi each tallied a home run in the opening three innings of the game.

UNC led 5-2 after four, but Duke got it within one after a two-run sixth.

Danny Serretti was the difference-maker in the seventh with a two-run home run to put the game out of reach for the Blue Devils.

Osuna hit another dinger in the eighth to finish with three RBIs.

Carolina plated two more in the ninth for the winning margin of 10-5.

A bad day to be a baseball at the DBAP, but a great day to be a Tar Heel



Highlights from today's game 1 win vs Duke ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nAVhSaEZ0W — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 18, 2022

In the second game of the series, Angel Zarate’s single in the first inning set a program record. In the Super Regional Era (1999), he has reached base in 42 consecutive games, more than any other Tar Heel in that time.

Tyler Causey, making his first start of the season, and Honeycutt each drove in a run in the second. The last offensive highlight for the Heels was a Castagnozzi solo shot in the third.

The game was tied 3-3 after three, but the Duke hats woke up for a six-run explosion in the fourth.

The fourth inning was uncharacteristic for the Carolina bullpen. Sophomore lefty Shawn Rapp was flawless in over 13 innings of work before the Saturday game. He had not allowed a single earned run. However, he and graduate transfer Shaddon Peavyhouse each allowed three in the fourth.

Each team was scoreless for the rest of the game, and UNC lost 9-3.

Junior right-handed pitcher Nik Pry was a highlight for Carolina later in the game. He struck out six and did not allow a hit in three innings of work.

In the rubber game on Sunday, the Tar Heels scored two in the third off a Honeycutt solo shot and a Tomas Frick RBI single that would be the difference in the game.

Starting pitcher Connor Bovair took a no-hitter into the fifth before Duke broke the effort. Bovair earned the win with six innings of work in which he struck out six and allowed just two hits and an unearned run.

Mac Horvath homered in the sixth and Honeycutt added another RBI in the eighth to tally the final margin for the game.

Caden O’Brien finished things off in the ninth for his fourth save of the season, the 4-1 Carolina victory, and series win.

Game 3 Win vs Duke ✅

Series Win vs Duke ✅



Highlights from today's game in Durham ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KS68l8vagX — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 20, 2022

The Tar Heels host Appalachian State tonight in Chapel Hill.

The Mountaineers are 7-11 overall, and lost their lone Sun Belt series last weekend 1-2 against Georgia Southern.

Hayden Cross leads App in batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.432), slugging percentage (.484), and shares the team lead in RBIs (14).

Tonight is also Bark at the Bosh. Click here to view more information about the promotion.