UNC vs. UCLA: How to Watch

The second weekend of the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, and the North Carolina Tar Heels are still dancing!

After surviving a wild overtime game against defending national champions Baylor, UNC are back in action in the Sweet 16 tonight. Their opponent is yet another 2021 Final Four team as they’re set to take on the #4 seed UCLA Bruins.

After squeezing out a late win over Akron, UCLA beat St. Mary’s fairly easily to advance here. The Bruins came into the season with top five preseason ranking expectations, but, while they’ve still been good, they didn’t quite live up to those. However like UNC, they still feature a lot of talent and this matchup should be a good one.

If you’re not in the arena for tonight’s East Regional Semifinals, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action:

Time: approximately 9:39 PM ET

approximately 9:39 PM ET Location: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA TV: CBS with Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, and Jamie Erdhal on the call

CBS with Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, and Jamie Erdhal on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network ( list of affiliates ) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. The national broadcast of this game game will air on Westwood One, and Sirius XM channel 202.

Tar Heel Sports Network ( ) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. The national broadcast of this game game will air on Westwood One, and Sirius XM channel 202. Streaming: The games can be streamed on the March Madness app if you have a cable login

The games can be streamed on the if you have a cable login Line: UNC +2.5

Go Heels!