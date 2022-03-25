UNC vs. UCLA: A final look at betting odds for tonight’s Sweet Sixteen game

Later tonight, the Tar Heels will take on UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament with hopes of moving on to play the winner of the Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue game in the Elite Eight. Following this past weekend’s games, there were a few questions that needed answering, and so if you haven’t been following the news on Twitter, I’ll answer them here: Brady Manek isn’t suspended, and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. will be playing after suffering a sprained ankle. How effective he will be on the court is a whole other topic, but the important detail is that he will not miss this game.

We have published a bunch of pre-game analysis, which can be found here. Feel free to check chose out and then come back here so we can discuss some betting numbers.

You read them all, right? Good. Alright, let’s talk betting odds. If you are really late to throwing money down on this game, or if you just want to know what Vegas thinks about this game, then you are in the right place. According to Draftkings.com, UCLA is favored by 2.5 points, which has held steady throughout the week. It is really interesting that the number didn’t fluctuate at all with Jaquez’s health status in question, but apparently Vegas is fairly confident in this line.

The over/under for this game is set at 141.5, which I feel like is pretty accurate for how this game will go. The Bruins haven’t been an elite scoring team as of late, but they also don’t allow that many points either. They managed to hold Akron and Saint Mary’s to 53 and 56 points respectively, and the only team that has scored 70+ on them in the month of March is 1-seed Arizona. On one hand, UNC fans would be well within their rights to be nervous about that stat. However, the Heels are playing so well offensively in this tournament that scoring sub-70 doesn’t seem very likely unless the usual suspects all fall apart at the same time. We’ll see how things play out later tonight.

The Heels and the Bruins play tonight at approximately 9:39pm/ET at the Wells Fargo Center. How are you all feeling as we get closer to game time? Let us know in the comments below.