UNC vs. St. Peter’s: How to Watch

It’s very rare that a team that’s an eight seed will not be the crowd’s favorite going into a game to advance to the Final Four, but today North Carolina is going to face just that. The reason? The Tar Heels have drawn the country’s favorite underdog school in St. Peter’s as the Peacocks have made a magical run of their own as the fifteen seed.

What’s funny is that while on paper the game is going to be an eight versus a fifteen, both teams absolutely earned their way to this Regional Championship game. Between them, they have taken out all top four seeds (the Tar Heels knocked off one seed Baylor and four seed UCLA, while the Peacocks tripped up two seed Kentucky and three seed Purdue). In fact, each team has taken the toughest path possible for their seed to get to this game; 9, 1, 4 for the Heels and 2, 7, and 3 for the Peacocks.

More than that, though, the Peacocks have become the story of the tournament as one favorite after another fell and fans were looking for a good story to rally around. To an extent, Carolina has been the second most compelling story as they have looked nothing like their January selves and survived what was agreed upon to be horrid officiating and their own clinched cheeks to beat Baylor after giving up a 25 point lead. In short, what on paper would look like a matchup devoid of interest has stories all over, and the winner will have another story to carry with them to New Orleans next weekend.

