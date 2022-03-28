How to watch UNC’s Pro Day / UNC Pro Day Open Thread

You’d be forgiven if, in the wake of UNC men’s basketball becoming the first program to make the Final Four as an 8 seed for the second time, and with a first-year coach to boot, thoughts of the university’s football program had gone to the wayside in your brain. As we begin possibly the most stressful week in the history of UNC basketball fandom (and rest assured, we’ll have a lot to say about that in the coming days), you might find yourself interested in UNC’s Pro Day, which begins today at 10:00 AM and will feature all of UNC’s NFL hopefuls for this year trying to impress professional coaches, scouts, and executives in hopes of getting drafted or at least making a team.

The headliner, of course, is Sam Howell, who will try and make his case as somebody who can be a franchise quarterback and is worthy of being drafted in the first round. He didn’t do any athletic testing at the Combine after tweaking a calf at the Senior Bowl and also missed a few throws he shouldn’t have, so this will be a chance for him to redeem himself with receivers he’s more familiar with, as well as prove that he’s athletic enough for the running ability that buoyed him his junior season to translate to the NFL.

He’ll be joined by 11 of his former teammates — Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Ty Chandler, and Jeremiah Gemmel will participate as players who were invited to the Combine, though Gemmel, as I mentioned in that recap, ended up not showing up for some reason. We may get some clarity on that today. Besides them, placekicker Grayson Atkins, defensive end Tomon Fox, offensive lineman Jordan Tucker, tight end Garrett Walston, and defensive backs Kyler McMichael, Patrice Rene (now at Rutgers, previously at UNC), and Myles Wolfolk (now at Bowie State) will be participating in hopes that somebody takes a flyer on them in the later parts of the draft.

All 32 NFL teams will be represented, per beat reporters on the scene. Many of their more important decision-makers won’t be, because of NFL owners’ meetings going on right now. UNC has promised a second throwing session for Howell for those head coaches, GMs, and owners who won’t get to see him throw the first time, which is probably a good thing.

Here’s the long and short on how to watch:

When: Starting at 10:00 AM, though measurements started at 9:15.

How: Streaming on ACC Network and through the ESPN app.

Can’t Watch?: I don’t think there’s a radio feed for this event, but you can certainly follow @GoHeels and Ellis Williams @BookofEllis, on Twitter for updates.

Feel free to discuss below! There should be a fair amount to talk about.