What In Tar Nation Ep. 25: Rivalry Week preview, and more Leaky Black appreciation

Welcome back for another episode of What !n Tar Nation! It’s officially March Madness, and Tanya Anderson (@tanya__anderson), Brandon Anderson (@THBBrandon), and Julius Emanuel (@UNC_TarHeelFan) are back this week to discuss everything that has been happening with both the men’s and women’s basketball team.

In this episode we will be discussing:

Recap the blowout win against NC State in PNC Arena, and how Kevin Keatts has miraculously managed to keep his job for at least one more season.

Revisit the overtime thriller between the Heels and Syracuse, and how Caleb Love saved the day with his play in the final minutes.

We preview the game against Duke, and let out some frustration when it comes to Coach K’s “Curtain Call.”

Preview the ACC women’s basketball tournament bracket, and discuss UNC’s chances to win the ACC Tournament championship.

Stay safe, and Go Heels!