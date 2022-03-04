UNC Baseball: Midweek Recap and Weekend of 3/4

After winning the weekend series against East Carolina, the North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business during the week.

Carolina (8-1, 0-0 ACC) hosts the 2016 NCAA Tournament champions Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the final weekend series before ACC play.

Below is the schedule for the weekend:

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 3/4/2022 4:00 PM vs. Coastal Carolina 3/5/2022 2:00 PM vs. Coastal Carolina 3/6/2022 1:00 PM vs. Coastal Carolina

After knocking ECU out of most of the polls, here is an update on UNC in the national polls:

D1Baseball.com: 24

Baseball America: n/a

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: 27

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper: 21

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 24

On Tuesday, Carolina hosted Longwood. Freshman Vance Honeycutt got things started for the Tar Heels in the first with a solo shot. In the third, Honeycutt was driven in by Angel Zarate. The redshirt junior’s RBI would be the difference maker in this game.

In the sixth, the UNC offense exploded. With the bases loaded, two consecutive walks put UNC runners across home plate. Then, sophomore catcher Tomas Frick hit a grand slam. Hunter Stokely capped off the eight-run sixth with a two-out two RBIs.

The Tar Heels added four more runs in the eighth for a final tally of 16-1.

Connor Bovair, the Siena transfer, made his first start at Carolina, while junior Kyle Mott earned the win.

Plenty of highlights in our win vs Longwood! Watch some of tonight’s biggest plays ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oH3FMFOgSd — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 2, 2022

Winthrop traveled to Chapel Hill Wednesday night. Shortstop Danny Serretti started the scoring in the first with a RBI double.

The Eagles responded in the top of the second, but the Tar Heels scored enough in the bottom half of the second to go the distance.

Sophomore Alberto Osuna hit a two-run home run, while Zarate and Frick each drove in runs.

Johnny Castagnozzi continued the scoring with a solo shot in the third and Zarate added another RBI in the fourth for the final run scored for UNC.

The Tar Heels allowed a couple more runs, but held on for the eventual 7-3 win.

With his two-hit performance, Zarate is on a nine-game hitting streak to start the season and his on-base streak stretching back to last season continues to 32 consecutive games.

Carolina pitched by committee Wednesday night with eight Tar Heels taking the mound.

Another midweek win ✅



Highlights from today’s game vs Winthrop ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4fUSgRHEw7 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 3, 2022

Coastal Carolina (7-2) is ranked no. 29 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and received votes in the NCBWA and USA TODAY Coaches polls.

The Chanticleers took down a ranked Central Michigan team early in the season and went 4-0 in the Carolinas Coastline Classic, a five-team event hosted by Coastal Carolina.

With starts in all nine games, junior Eric Brown has posted a .419 batting average and .558 on-base percentage.

Fifth-year senior Austin White leads the team with 13 RBIs, while junior Dale Thomas had a pair of home runs to lead Coastal.

Senior righty Michael Knorr leads the Chanticleers with 16 strikeouts, a 1.46 ERA, and 12.1 innings pitched.

Despite holding batters to just a .176 batting average, super senior Elliot Carney has allowed seven earned runs in 8.2 innings of work.

These are the individual leaders for UNC through nine games:

Batting (minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .454 - Johnny Castagozzi

Slugging percentage: 1.034 - Vance Honeycutt

Home runs: 5 - Vance Honeycutt

RBI: 10 - Angel Zarate and Tomas Frick

Hits: 14 - Johnny Castagozzi

Runs: 15 - Vance Honeycutt

On-base percentage: .553 - Vance Honeycutt

Pitching (minimum requirement of 1 IP/G):