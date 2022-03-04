UNC vs. Virginia Tech: How to Watch the ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal

It’s postseason tournament time!

While the men still have one more game remaining, the women’s side of ACC basketball has been fighting it out over in Greensboro for conference dominance. You may have missed the fact that the ACC is a pretty dominant conference in college basketball. The conference has SIX teams ranked in the top 25, so that means two teams in the rankings couldn’t even earn a double-bye. Some of the best women’s basketball in the country is going to be played the next three days as each matchup is pretty much guaranteed to be a top 25 tilt.

That includes the Tar Heels, they of the #16 ranking. They managed to slide into the four-seed this weekend thanks to some clutch wins and a little luck. Their road starts today with a matchup against the #21 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies. The two teams split their meetings earlier this season, with the Tar Heels taking the Hokies to the woodshed 71-46 on January 9th in Chapel Hill, and the Hokies getting even by winning 66-61 in Blacksburg on February 13th. That loss in Blacksburg, by the way, is also the last loss for the Tar Heels who are now riding a four-game streak into this Quarterfinal matchup.

That win streak has the Lady Tar Heels thinking about getting into the top 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Why is this important? Well, the women’s tournament has gone back to where a top four seed hosts their “pod” at a campus site. So the Courtney Banghart led Tar Heels are hoping to welcome three other teams to Chapel Hill in a couple of weeks, but to have any chance of that they’ll need to win today. If they are successful, it’ll be on to a likely third meeting with the #3 Wolfpack tomorrow, and a win there likely would lock up a high seed for the team.

If you have the day off and want to go, it’s worth noting that session tickets are only $10, which includes both games. That said, the start time is a little early for those of us with a day job, so if you can’t make it over to Greensboro to see the action, here’s how you can catch the Tar Heels:

Let’s Go Heels! Bring a title back to Chapel Hill!