UNC vs. Duke: How to Watch

This is a big game. From a strictly North Carolina perspective, this is the Tar Heels’ last chance to add a genuinely marquee regular season win to their NCAA Tournament résumé.

Of course, this is a big game for reasons well beyond that. Saturday’s game against Duke will also be the Blue Devils’ coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor, and, unless a tournament bracket breaks a certain way, the final time he’ll ever face UNC. Games between Carolina and Duke always get most of the attention on days they’re played, but this one is truly going to have all eyes on it.

Even beyond that, it’s still a UNC-Duke game as well. The rivalry is still the rivalry, and the Carolina team will be hoping to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Blue Devils. Another important thing about tonight is that there is still ACC Tournament seeing implications on the line as well. Our own Al Hood broke down the scenarios here, as UNC could finish tonight anywhere from the #2 to #4 seed.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch all of tonight’s very important basketball action: