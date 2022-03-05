UNC Basketball: Duke Game Thread

Last time UNC and Duke met, the Blue Devils nearly ran our guys out of the Dean Dome. It was a pretty embarrassing display of not being prepared to play, and the team not being able to get up off the mat after the other team landing a solid two punches.

Odds are stacked against the Tar Heels in this one too. It’s Coach K’s last home game and roughly 4300 alumni are in the building for all of the fanfare of a going away party. Duke is undoubtedly talented and the Tar Heels have to play their absolute best to have a fighting chance. Can they do that in the most hostile of environments on a day when it’s probably even more geared up than normal? It’s been a tough challenge on the road this season, but this one would be extra sweet. Imagining ruining this day for them. It would be perfect.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!