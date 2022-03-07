UNC vs. Duke: Best Twitter Reactions

To those who can tweet during Carolina games, I applaud you. I’m usually such a nervous wreck, I can barely keep up with the TV screen and box score to do much of anything else. But as soon as the game’s over, I head straight to Twitter, where I know the fire takes and shit-talking have started in earnest.

The stakes were the highest I can ever remember on Saturday night. Duke Twitter fans expected a coronation. And why shouldn’t they? The Blue Devils trounced UNC in Chapel Hill and had superior talent. Plus they were starring in a Broadway classic, open one night only: Coach K’s Curtain Call.

As we know, things did not go to plan, and the delicious salty tears of Duke fans were there for the taking. Carolina Twitter meant to collect. Here are some of the best post-Duke game Tweets from UNC’s 94-81 win.

Mundane corporate Tweets that make us feel good

UNC's win on the road was the 2nd largest upset in the Duke-UNC rivalry since 1993-94



Duke was an 11-point favorite on Coach K's big night. pic.twitter.com/zOpq0VluQl — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2022

@UNC_Basketball plays spoiler and STUNS No. 4 Duke in Coach K's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium! pic.twitter.com/A4Gy080vut — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 6, 2022

Tweets from media members

UNC is going to win at Duke in Mike Krzyzewski's final game. Unreal. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) March 6, 2022

Watching the ending of the Coach K Farewell Tour™ pic.twitter.com/NFkIWvyZX6 — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) March 6, 2022

No matter how bad life gets at least you aren’t the Duke fan that paid $99,000 to watch UNC beat @dukebasketball — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) March 6, 2022

A look at Franklin & Columbia in Chapel Hill after UNC’s 94-81 win at Duke.



Best rivalry in sports.



( :WRAL) pic.twitter.com/e0IVTr94js — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) March 6, 2022

.@UNC_Basketball bus stops on Franklin Street, players get off to celebrate with fans @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Gz68vanHkW — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) March 6, 2022

Generations of Duke players flew in just to witness that L — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 6, 2022

Respected Twitter voices weighing in

Congrats to the Tar Heels’ incredible victory over Duke last night. With the coronation for Coach K, 96 former floor-slappers in attendance & dozens of crying students, you could tell how much they wanted a dream ending for Coach K. Alas, Hubert Davis turned it into a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/90nQae9Ekr — Walter Byerz (@WalterByerz) March 6, 2022

UNC is 8-7 against Duke since this zinger from @TheDevilsDen. pic.twitter.com/ipAjLSLbn9 — Chris Moore (@_camoore61) March 6, 2022

Folks just rubbing it in because it’s hilarious

“Sir, Coach K invited 200 of his former players to his final game at Duke just to lose by 13 points to his biggest rival UNC.” pic.twitter.com/y0nIHPhP3o — me (@BrennanSouhrada) March 6, 2022

Booted from the 1 seed conversation. Losing at home to a scrub UNC team. Losing Coach K’s final home game in front of the legends of the program.



This is up there among the worst outcomes I’ve ever witnessed as a Duke fan. — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) March 6, 2022

Coach K in Duke locker room after losing to UNC pic.twitter.com/7HRotPjpkA — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 6, 2022

I couldn’t get to them all, so what are some of the best Tweets you saw after the game? Share them with us in the comments section below so we can keep the good vibes going until the Heels play again on Thursday in Brooklyn.