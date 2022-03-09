What in Tar Nation Ep. 26: Recapping the Duke game, and previewing the ACC Tournament

Welcome back for another episode of What !n Tar Nation! Tanya Anderson (@tanya__anderson), Brandon Anderson (@THBBrandon), and Julius Emanuel (@UNC_TarHeelFan) are back this week to discuss a big game that apparently took place this past weekend. I don’t know, it was against a team in Durham I think?

In this episode we will be discussing:

Recap the big win against Duke, which effectively ruined Coach K’s big night.

Discussed all of the extracurricular activity following the game, including Duke fans crying, Handshakegate, and the delusion that UNC has become the Blue Devils’ “little brother.”

We discuss the ACC Tournament, and whether or not UNC has enough left in the tank to make a run.

We pick teams that aren’t in Carolina blue that we think could spoil the party in Brooklyn for the tournament favorite Blue Devils.

We’ll be back next week to discuss Selection Sunday, and the results of the ACC Tournament. Stay safe, and Go Heels!