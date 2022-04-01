UNC Baseball: Midweek Recap and Weekend of 4/1

After a disappointing road trip to Miami last weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels host a Virginia Tech team that is on a five-game winning streak.

Carolina (19-6, 5-4 ACC) kicks off the weekend series against VT tonight at 6:00 PM:

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 4/1/2022 6:00 PM vs. Virginia Tech 4/2/2022 2:00 PM vs. Virginia Tech 4/3/2022 1:00 PM vs. Virginia Tech

Here is an update on UNC in the national polls:

D1Baseball.com: 18

Baseball America: 15

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: 18

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper: 14

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: 18

On Tuesday, the Tar Heels hosted UNCW at Boshamer Stadium. Carolina started the game on time with a Danny Serretti three-run home run in the first inning.

The Tar Heels tallied another run in the second off a Tomas Frick sac fly.

The Seahawks responded in the third by taking advantage of a couple UNC mistakes and tied the game with a two-run home run.

The middle third of the game was scoreless between the two teams.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alberto Osuna put the Tar Heels ahead for good with a two-run home run. Osuna’s bomb was a 437-foot shot to center, the longest home run recorded by a Carolina player this season.

Angel Zarate extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 48 games, but his 24 game hitting streak came to an end.

Virginia Tech (15-6, 3-4 ACC) travels to Chapel Hill for its first series at Boshamer Stadium since 2018.

The Hokies leads the ACC in home runs (47) and slugging percentage (.612), and are second in the conference in team batting average (.327). Sophomore left fielder Jack Hurley leads in the ACC in batting average (.470).

VT catcher Cade Hunter is fifth in the league with a .405 batting average, and the Hokies have three batters in the top ten of ACC slugging percentage rankings.

The strong bats of Virginia Tech will face off against the formidable Carolina pitching staff. UNC ranks third in the nation with a 2.44 team ERA.

The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 76-28-2, and has a 39-7 record against the Hokies in ACC play.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .386 - Angel Zarate (8th in ACC)

Slugging percentage: .630 - Johnny Castagozzi

Home runs: 8 - Vance Honeycutt (T-10th in ACC)

RBI: 20 - Tomas Frick

Hits: 39 - Angel Zarate (T-3rd in ACC)

Runs: 30 - Vance Honeycutt (T-10th in ACC)

On-base percentage: .475 - Angel Zarate

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):