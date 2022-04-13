UNC Basketball: Dawson Garcia has entered the NCAA transfer portal

It’s official: sophomore big man Dawson Garcia has entered the NCAA transfer portal. A few outlets reported the news before Garcia himself sent out the following tweet:

Congratulations to all of Tar Heel Nation on a great finish to the season! With all that has happened with my family this past year, I have decided to stay in closer proximity to them. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for accepting me into your family... all the best! — Dawson (@Dawson23lee) April 13, 2022

Garcia was one of three players that joined Hubert Davis’ team via the transfer portal before last season. Brady Manek, Justin McKoy, and Garcia were brought into the program to facilitate the change to the team that Davis wanted, and Garcia did everything he could while battling with family health issues. He finished the season averaging nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and shot 40.5% from the field, as well as 37.5% from the three-point line. His best performance of the season was against Purdue back in November, when he finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, and shot a blistering 76.9% from the floor.

On January 22nd, Garcia played his final game as a Tar Heel. He stepped away from the program to deal with family medical issues. Here is the statement that he released:

”I cannot thank everyone enough for the unbelievable support that has automatically been given to me while I flew home to support my family. Not everyone will understand, but those who know our family are very aware of the circumstances and challenges we are facing. As much as I love this University and basketball, being in the middle of a health crisis is where our family is right now and it’s where I need to be. After the loss of several very special family members this past year, I came close to losing my dad in December and my grandma is currently in the ICU. With my dad recovering and my grandma fighting for her life, it’s not even a question to me where I need to be right now. My family is my world and I will always be there for them. The past few months have quickly changed my perspective on life and I have put this into God’s hands and trust His guidance. Times like this bring out the beauty in God’s people and I thank all of Tar Heel Nation, my coaches and my teammates for all the love and support. I thank you for lifting us up with your powerful prayers. The university, this team and fans are special. Go Tar Heels.”

With Garcia moving on, UNC is now only one scholarship over the NCAA’s 13-scholarship limit. It is unclear who may or may not stay, but there have been rumblings that we will receive more news soon.

Best of luck to Dawson Garcia in whatever he decides to do next, and I wish the best for him and his family.