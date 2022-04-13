UNC Basketball: Sophomore guard Anthony Harris has entered the transfer portal

After missing a large chunk of last season for undisclosed reasons, Anthony Harris will not be returning to UNC next season. The redshirt sophomore has decided to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

Harris was unavailable for Hubert Davis’ squad for pretty much all of 2022 with no formal reason ever given. He remained with the team, but was not able to get into any game action. It sounded like the matter was hopeful to be resolved for next season, but Harris has decided to move on instead.

While his time at UNC certainly didn’t go according to plan, with the aforementioned issues and a very unfortunate injury early on, Harris showed promise when he was on the court. We can’t know what discussions were happening behind the scenes that led to this decision, but the transfer portal has allowed players to go out and find the best situations for themselves as they see fit, and we certainly hope that Harris finds that wherever he lands.

This news and the news that Dawson Garcia would be entering the transfer portal himself earlier today has, at least for the moment, sorted out a bit of a situation that had been looming with available scholarships for last year. Had everyone returned to try and run it back, the team would be two over their NCAA allotment. Without Harris and Garcia, Hubert Davis can now confidently welcome anyone back who wants another season in Chapel Hill. Other moves remain up in the air, and there is still a chance that others decide to move on instead of playing at UNC for another season, which would allow Davis to hit up the portal himself. It worked out pretty well for him last time he did it when he was able to wrangle Brady Manek to Chapel Hill. For now, we wait some more.