UNC vs. Duke Final Four: How to Watch

Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Duke Blue Devils in the first ever Final Four matchup between the two teams. The Heels conquered quite a bracket to get to this point, dealing with Marquette, Baylor, UCLA, and Saint Peter’s on the way. The Blue Devils had to put up quite a fight themselves, as they had to deal with CSU Fullerton, Michigan State, Texas Tech, and Arkansas. The winner of this game moves on to play the winner of the Villanova vs. Kansas game, which…the Tar Heels have quite a history with both schools. Duke is first and foremost, but if they just so happen to win this historic game, it will be followed up with a much lighter, but still very serious, mini-rivalry game.

Focusing specifically on the game against Duke, this game has a lot of moving pieces. Hubert Davis is participating not only as a first-year head coach, but a coach that took a lot of heat from fans at various parts of the season. The team overall has been criticized quite a bit — yes that includes criticism from us here at Tar Heel Blog — but they overcame all of the heat to win a regional championship and play on the biggest stage in college basketball. As for Duke, one could argue a lot more is on the line: Coach K riding off into the sunset with one last middle finger to his rival, potentially moving on to win a national championship in said last season, and then there’s the numerous players on his roster that are bound to go to the NBA after this season. I’m not a judge of pressure, but if I were a Duke player, I’d probably be a bit nervous going into this one, especially knowing that the Heels weren’t even supposed to be in New Orleans according to numerous pundits.

One way or another, tonight’s game is one that will be remembered for a very long time. To make sure that none of you miss it, here is how you can tune in.