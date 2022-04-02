UNC vs. Duke Final Four: Game Thread

it is finally time: the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face off against Duke in the Final Four for the first time ever. After 100 years of heated battles, buzzer-beaters, and overall hatred, these two teams are playing for the highest stakes they’ve ever played for. Duke will enter this game as the 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings.com, but I expect this game to be as unpredictable as any other game between these two teams.

Hubert Davis will be entering this game as a first-time head coach, which is an incredible accomplishment to say the least. As for Coach K, we already know his story, as it has been pumped down our throats for months. Should the Heels win, it will be a historic victory for Davis & Co., and it will also send the Blue Devils home with John Scheyer as the next man up, and a bunch of players going to the NBA Draft. Needless to say, the stakes are a bit higher for one of the teams, but either way, these guys are going to be ready to rip each other’s hearts out.

As always, we will be back after the game with some post-game analysis, takes, but hopefully no need for a metric ton of salt. Nobody wants that.

Go Heels, and Go to Hell Duke!