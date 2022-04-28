NFL Draft: How to Watch

Few combinations make as much sense as having the NFL Draft—which is now a three day party, two of them in primetime—in the middle of fabulous Las Vegas. Covid prevented the first attempt two years ago, but the NFL will give it a go tonight.

UNC has some NFL hopefuls, none bigger than generational quarterback Sam Howell who could, could have his name called in the first round Thursday night. If not, he’ll surely be gone by Friday.

There does not seem to be the kind of consensus over this year’s top, top talent, but the draft is deep with prospects that can (and will) improve teams. Expect fun proceedings, especially as teams look to trade up and down to grab their targets or scoop up extra picks to fill roster holes.