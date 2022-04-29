UNC Baseball: Midweek Recap and Stats Update

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in need of a break.

After Wednesday night’s victory versus Liberty, Carolina (24-17, 8-13 ACC) has won just three of their last eight, but snapped a three-game skid.

If UNC did not have this weekend off, the Tar Heels would have needed a “natural disaster” to help them break out of this slump and return to their early season form.

After the severe weather that rolled through North Carolina Tuesday, Carolina hosted Liberty on Wednesday. This was the second matchup of the season between the teams. In early March, the Tar Heels lost 1-0 in Lynchburg.

A scoreless first led to a five-run Tar Heel second that would prove to be the difference in the game. Max Riemer started the scoring with a RBI single, and Mikey Madej did the same for the next tally of the game.

Madej scored on a wild pitch, then Danny Serretti drove in two with his single up the middle.

Liberty got one back in the next inning, but that was all the offense the Flames could muster.

Mac Horvath hit a two-run home run in the fourth, and Johnny Castagnozzi added a solo shot for the final margin of 8-1.

While Carolina faced a committee of pitchers, Max Carlson, Brandon Schaeffer, and Davis Palermo combined for 11 strikeouts and just four allowed hits.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .358 - Angel Zarate

Slugging percentage: .579 - Alberto Osuna

Home runs: 13 - Alberto Osuna (T-8th in ACC)

RBI: 34 - Alberto Osuna

Hits: 63 - Angel Zarate (T-5th in ACC)

Runs: 38 - Vance Honeycutt

On-base percentage: .446 - Angel Zarate

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):