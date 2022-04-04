Kansas vs. North Carolina: When and how to watch the 2022 National Championship Game

I don’t know about y’all, but I think it was incredibly unfair to have to switch gears from the win against Duke to the national championship game versus Kansas. One game is obviously more important than the other, but it truly is the downside to beating your most hated rival on the biggest stage in college basketball. Alas, the show must go on, and all attention is now on the final game of the season against the Jayhawks.

There are a couple of things on the line for UNC in this one, national title aside: Hubert Davis could be the first black UNC head coach to win it all, and would be the only first-time head coach for a full season to pull it off. This team has put in so much work this season, and have placed all of their trust in what Davis has been preaching each day. Things looked really dark after the loss to Pitt, and since then they have only lost one game. UNC is going to take quite a punch from Kansas, but the Heels should be more than ready to deliver a couple of blows themselves.

If you were unable to get to New Orleans, or one of the many watch parties across the Triangle, then we have you covered. Here’s how you can watch tonight’s national championship game: