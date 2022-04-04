UNC vs. Kansas National Championship Game Thread

The moment is finally here: the Tar Heels are just moments away from taking on the Kansas Jayhawks for the NCAA national championship trophy. It is such a weird thing to say considering how much of a roller coaster this season has been, but let this be a lesson to all: Roy Williams was right all along. It doesn’t matter what the team looks like in November, December, January, or even February. Teams should reach their peak in March and April, and that is exactly what the Heels did. No more talking about this or that issue, because really if I’m being blunt: who the hell cares? This season has been a success, and this team deserves a tremendous amount of credit.

With just minutes left until the game tips off, Kansas is the 4.5 favorite according to DraftKings.com. This situation is a lot like the UNC/Duke game, and one can only hope that we see the same result. I don’t know how many people think the Heels will win this game, but I can’t imagine that the number is large. I still don’t know that I have a great feeling about this one, but it’s mostly because I see either result happening equally. All I know is that I’m ready two see two great programs leave everything on the court, and for a champion to be crowned. I would just really prefer for the champion to be wearing Carolina blue. Just saying.

We will be back after tonight’s game with some post-game analysis, takes, and hopefully screams of celebration. Until then, Go Heels!