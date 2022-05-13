UNC legend Danny Green injured as 76ers lose series to Miami

It was difficult viewing last night during the NBA Playoffs for Carolina fans. Former 2009 national champion and Greg Paulus tea-bagger Danny Green left the game in a heap after receiving friendly fire from Joel Embiid. The 76ers star center rolled on the ground after receiving (minimal) contact from Miami’s Bam Adebayo. Green, who had his eyes at the rim for a possible rebound, did not see Embiid about to collide with his legs and got rolled through.

Green had to be carried off the court and had an MRI scheduled. Reports are not conclusive yet, but the language being used is usually an indicator of a torn ACL.

Danny Green will get an MRI to discover the extent of left knee injury, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/gFBnVdFXmI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2022

Green’s absence was keenly felt by the 76ers in their loss to the Heat. His three-point shooting, now his nearly exclusive contribution to Philadelphia’s offense, had been right around his career average (39.9%) at 38% on 62 attempts, and if you discount a 1/9 shooting effort in Game 2 of the Miami series, he’d be shooting a stellar 50.9%. Danny Green has been his best version of himself in these playoffs, and started Game 6 1-1 from downtown before going down with injury.

By far the most successful professional from UNC’s famed class of 2009, Danny Green may be at the end of the road, especially with a potentially serious injury preventing him from starting next season on time. Green has played in the NBA for 14 seasons, winning three world championships with the Spurs, Raptors, and Lakers.

If this is it for Danny Green’s NBA career, his legacy is secure. He is in an exclusive club of basketball players that have won both NCAA and NBA championships, and as I alluded to, he is immortalized in gif form:

Get well soon, Danny!