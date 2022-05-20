Danny Green hopes to return to the 76ers before the 2023 All-Star break

I know a lot of us had the same thought when former Tar Heel and 76ers player Danny Green tore both his ACL and LCL: this very well could be the end of his career. It’s hard not to have that thought, as Green is now 34 years old and has won three NBA championships with three different teams. Nobody can say that Green never achieved anything in his professional career, and one would even say that he has accomplished more than enough.

That’s what people COULD say, of course. Naturally, Danny Green disagrees with those people.

On Green’s latest episode of his podcast, The Green Room, he discussed his injury and his thoughts about where his career will go from here.

New episode dropped today!@DGreen_14 on his ACL injury below



Also: He and @HarrisonSanford on Conference Finals, how to build next year’s Sixers roster, his contract, Pat Bev and much more



On YouTube now, @NBCSPhilly on Saturday! https://t.co/x2n67f6uiZ pic.twitter.com/Q3EuzaN1hV — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) May 18, 2022

“I don’t want it to end this way. I’ve considered it. Some people talk to me about it, but I’m like no, this is not me.” Green said. “It’s not how I want to end it. It just gives me motivation to get back on the court sooner than later.”

When discussing a timeline for his return, here is what Green had to say:

“I will be back for All-Star break. You got to believe it. You heard it here first.”

Green’s confidence that he will be able to make a swift return revolve around his lifestyle habits. He believes that he doesn’t do anything that would hinder his recovery, and he stated that he usually heals well from his injuries. This is easily one of the more drastic injuries of his professional career, so only with time will we get a better idea of if he will indeed be able to play during the 2022-23 season.

Individually, Danny Green is coming off of what was statistically one of the worst seasons of his career. He finished the regular season averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. He played a bit better once the 76ers got into the playoffs, and even landed a spot in the starting lineup, but his injury brought his postseason run to an abrupt end.

As far as his podcast goes, Green’s show has been going strong. He has always been great at talking about the NBA from his perspective, and has shared a lot of interesting opinions about what is going on across the league. One thing that he also talked about on his newest episode was the Patrick Beverley situation involving Chris Paul. Here’s a clip via his Twitter account:

Danny Green heard Pat Bev go off on Chris Paul, and he has some thoughts



Hear the full convo on a new with @DGreen_14 and @HarrisonSanford Saturday at 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/kdY1JVu5Dy — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 18, 2022

As entertaining as Green is on his podcast, I really hope that he is able to make it back to the basketball court as soon as he believes he will. Nobody wants to have the end of their career decided by an injury, so I can definitely see why Green would want to come back and leave the game on his own terms.

What do all of you think of Green’s remarks on his podcast? Let us know in the comments below.