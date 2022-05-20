UNC Baseball: Weekend of 5/20 and Stats Update

The North Carolina Tar Heels (32-19, 13-15 ACC) started their final weekend series of the regular season last night with a win over No. 20 Florida State.

With that victory, Carolina has won nine of the last 11 games and is surging at the right time of the season.

The game at UNCW on Tuesday was canceled due to UNCW’s travel difficulties after their weekend sweep at Northeastern.

In the opener against FSU, UNC jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Alberto Osuna hammered a three-run home run and Danny Serretti drove in a run off his double.

Carolina was held scoreless for the next seven innings. During that time, the Seminoles scored two in the fourth, one in the sixth, and took the lead in the eighth with a two-run home run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Osuna ended the game in the manner in which he started it with a three-run home run. This was Osuna’s first walk-off home run of his career.

Four Tar Heels toed the mound on Thursday. Davis Palermo earned the victory, while Shawn Rapp appeared in his NCAA-leading 37th game of the season.

Doubling up on 3-run homers and double play highlights #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/0YDlqahypP — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 20, 2022

The Tar Heels take on the Seminoles tonight at 6 pm and Saturday at 2 pm in Chapel Hill.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .372 - Danny Serretti (9th in ACC)

Slugging percentage: .594- Alberto Osuna

Home runs: 18 - Alberto Osuna (T-6th in ACC)

RBI: 50 - Alberto Osuna

Hits: 77 - Danny Serretti (T-5th in ACC)

Runs: 50 - Mac Horvath

On-base percentage: .450 - Danny Serretti

Stolen bases: 27 - Vance Honeycutt (2nd in ACC)

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):

ERA: 1.08 - Caleb Cozart

Strikeouts: 68 - Max Carlson

Innings pitched: 67.0 - Brandon Schaeffer

Wins: 6 - Kyle Mott (T-10th in ACC)

Saves: 4 - Caden O’Brien and Davis Palermo (T-10th in ACC)

Opposing Batting Average: .221 - Max Carlson (8th in ACC)

The ACC Baseball Championship starts on Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte. Carolina’s seed will be finalized after this final weekend of ACC regular season play.