UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot set to make his acting debut

In probably one of the more random bits of off season news, yesterday we learned that Carolina basketball legend Armando Bacot will feature in the Netflix series “Outer Banks” now filming its third season.

Y’all ready for OBX Season 3? pic.twitter.com/PygcFwwscW — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 4, 2022

“Outer Banks” is a show about rich, seasonal residents and the working class full-timers that live in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, birthplace of flight. Apparently there’s treasure hunting involved as well.

Armando Bacot is entering the world of the Pogues and Kooks ... the North Carolina star has landed a role in season 3 of "Outer Banks." https://t.co/bePoOyLUA0 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2022

Two of the show’s creators, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, are Carolina grads, so it’s only natural that they’d recognize and cast the finest talent in Chapel Hill.

With a long summer ahead without glorious college basketball, it may be in our best interests to binge season 1 and 2 of “Outer Banks” in order to have an understanding of what Armando’s character “Mando” is up to in this fictional universe that somehow has a “ferry” to Chapel Hill.

If “Outer Banks” is not your cup of tea, you can spend the summer re-watching this Armando Bacot classic: