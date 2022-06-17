UNC Baseball: Final 2022 season stats

The North Carolina Tar Heels exceed expectations this season. As this chapter closes on an impressive season, let’s look at the final numbers for the team.

Batting

Carolina finished ninth in the ACC with a team batting average of .286, slugging percentage of .479, and 435 total runs scored.

UNC ranked fourth in the conference with 101 home runs and 654 hits.

Below are the total listing of stats and rankings:

2022 UNC Baseball Team Batting Stats Statistic Number ACC Rank Statistic Number ACC Rank Batting average .286 9 At-bats 2288 2 Runs 435 9 Hits 654 4 Doubles 112 7 Triples 14 5 Home runs 101 4 RBIs 403 7 Total bases 1097 5 Slugging percentage .479 9 Walks 286 9 Hit by pitch 85 3 Strikeouts 533 3 On-base percentage .383 10 Stolen bases 62 6

Below are the batting leaders for the Tar Heels, including their ACC rank (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .365 - Danny Serretti (9th in ACC)

Slugging percentage: .672 - Vance Honeycutt (11th in ACC)

Home runs: 25 - Vance Honeycutt (4th in ACC)

RBI: 57 - Alberto Osuna and Vance Honeycutt (T-18th in ACC)

Hits: 100 - Angel Zarate (1st in ACC)

Runs: 66 - Vance Honeycutt (T-8th in ACC)

On-base percentage: .437 - Danny Serretti (25th in ACC)

Stolen bases: 29 - Vance Honeycutt (2nd in ACC)

Pitching

Carolina had the third-best team ERA in the ACC and ranked second in the conference in wins and shutouts.

Below are the complete team pitching stats for the season:

2022 UNC Baseball Team Pitching Stats Statistic Number ACC Rank Statistic Number ACC Rank ERA 4.16 3 Wins 42 2 Shutouts 5 2 Saves 14 5 Hits 575 12 Runs 305 6 Earned runs 267 6 Walks 258 11 Strikeouts 584 4 Batting average .257 8 Wild pitches 48 5 Hit by pitch 48 4

Below are the pitching leaders for UNC and their ACC ranks: