UNC Baseball: Final 2022 season stats

The North Carolina Tar Heels exceed expectations this season. As this chapter closes on an impressive season, let’s look at the final numbers for the team.
Batting
Carolina finished ninth in the ACC with a team batting average of .286, slugging percentage of .479, and 435 total runs scored.
UNC ranked fourth in the conference with 101 home runs and 654 hits.
Below are the total listing of stats and rankings:
2022 UNC Baseball Team Batting Stats
|Statistic
|Number
|ACC Rank
|Statistic
|Number
|ACC Rank
|Batting average
|.286
|9
|At-bats
|2288
|2
|Runs
|435
|9
|Hits
|654
|4
|Doubles
|112
|7
|Triples
|14
|5
|Home runs
|101
|4
|RBIs
|403
|7
|Total bases
|1097
|5
|Slugging percentage
|.479
|9
|Walks
|286
|9
|Hit by pitch
|85
|3
|Strikeouts
|533
|3
|On-base percentage
|.383
|10
|Stolen bases
|62
|6
Below are the batting leaders for the Tar Heels, including their ACC rank (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):
- Batting average: .365 - Danny Serretti (9th in ACC)
- Slugging percentage: .672 - Vance Honeycutt (11th in ACC)
- Home runs: 25 - Vance Honeycutt (4th in ACC)
- RBI: 57 - Alberto Osuna and Vance Honeycutt (T-18th in ACC)
- Hits: 100 - Angel Zarate (1st in ACC)
- Runs: 66 - Vance Honeycutt (T-8th in ACC)
- On-base percentage: .437 - Danny Serretti (25th in ACC)
- Stolen bases: 29 - Vance Honeycutt (2nd in ACC)
Pitching
Carolina had the third-best team ERA in the ACC and ranked second in the conference in wins and shutouts.
Below are the complete team pitching stats for the season:
2022 UNC Baseball Team Pitching Stats
|Statistic
|Number
|ACC Rank
|Statistic
|Number
|ACC Rank
|ERA
|4.16
|3
|Wins
|42
|2
|Shutouts
|5
|2
|Saves
|14
|5
|Hits
|575
|12
|Runs
|305
|6
|Earned runs
|267
|6
|Walks
|258
|11
|Strikeouts
|584
|4
|Batting average
|.257
|8
|Wild pitches
|48
|5
|Hit by pitch
|48
|4
Below are the pitching leaders for UNC and their ACC ranks:
- ERA: 3.71 - Max Carlson (12th in ACC)
- Strikeouts: 88 - Max Carlson (8th in ACC)
- Innings pitched: 96.0 - Brandon Schaeffer (4th in ACC)
- Wins: 7 - Brandon Schaeffer (T-8th in ACC)
- Saves: 5 - Caden O’Brien and Davis Palermo (T-1st in ACC)
- Opposing Batting Average: .239 - Max Carlson (10th in ACC)
