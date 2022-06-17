UNC Baseball: Davis Palermo and Vance Honeycutt earn All-American honors

Two North Carolina Tar Heels baseball team members, redshirt sophomore righty Davis Palermo and true freshman outfielder Vance Honeycutt, earned All-American honors this week.

Palermo was named a third-team All-American by Perfect Game. In his 37 appearances this season, he finished with a 2.78 ERA and 74 strikeouts. In 58.1 innings, he allowed just 18 earned runs and held batters to a .189 batting average.

The Chapel Hill native is the 51st player in program history to be named an All-American and the first since Aaron Sabato in 2019.

Honeycutt has been racking up the freshman honors this week. The Salisbury native has been named to Perfect Game’s All-America Freshman First Team, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-America First Team, and the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshmen All-American team.

Honeycutt set the UNC program record for home runs this season and is the first Tar Heel to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in the same season. His 25 home runs, 66 runs, and 166 total bases were second in the nation among all freshmen.

In addition to these honors, Honeycutt accepted an invitation to the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. He is the 17th different Carolina player to participate with the USA Collegiate National Team and the first since Gianluca Dalatri in 2017.

Congratulations to these Tar Heels!