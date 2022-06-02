The NBA Draft deadline has passed. What’s next for Carolina?

Last night at midnight, players who had declared for the NBA Draft had to withdraw from the draft in order to play college basketball next season. Several players that had declared for the draft simultaneously entered the transfer portal. They plan on moving one way or another.

One player Carolina fans should pay attention to is Northwestern stretch four Pete Nance.

Pete Nance, who averaged 14.6 points at Northwestern last season, will withdraw from the NBA Draft, sources told @Stadium.



Nance will remain in the transfer portal. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 1, 2022

Hubert Davis has a Brady Manek sized hole in his roster, and Puff Johnson and Dontrez Styles bring more athleticism to the position, but not as much shooting.

Pete Nance has the size and shooting to keep UNC’s offense similar to last season—shooting around the perimeter that gives Armando Bacot space to operate. Nance stands 6’10” and weighs 225 pounds. He scored 14.6 ppg (while shooting 45.2% from three) and grabbed 6.5 rpg. He has the size to spell Bacot at the five for brief periods of time and is a deft paint passer, which would help Bacot score easy baskets when defenses collapse.

Carolina missed out on Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer, who chose Illinois instead. Mayer would have forced a change to UNC’s offense, as he is more of a penetrator than Brady Manek, and didn’t shoot as well from distance. Nance, even if not as productive as Manek, would allow the Tar Heels to continue playing like they did last year.

Nance, like Manek, is a skilled shooter and competent rebounder. Bacot will clean the preponderance of glass for the Heels, so Nance would just need to chip in and keep the floor spaced.

Hubert Davis may decide that he wants to move in a different direction from last season. Perhaps he’ll look for a pure back-up to Bacot. Maybe another wing that provides scoring. But if he wants to return to last year’s successful formula, Pete Nance is probably the best remaining player in the transfer portal that can replicate Brady Manek’s contribution.