UNC Basketball Summer Preview: Seth Trimble

With Pete Nance announcing he’s coming to Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have now filled all of their scholarships and the roster is officially set. Our own Al Hood did an excellent job covering the timeline of his commitment as well as the impact the 6’10 Nance could make for a Carolina team that was already receiving talk about a potential return to the final four. Given his length and having shot 45% from deep last season, his addition certainly can’t hurt. We will get to Nance eventually, but for now we will continue on with the freshmen, specifically Seth Trimble.

At 35th overall (according to the 247sports composite rankings), Trimble is the highest rated recruit among the players in UNC’s 2022 class. Though I personally believe he should be even higher, it’s not hard to see why when you watch him.

If you think that elite leaping ability, especially off of two feet, looks familiar, it’s because it is. Trimble is the brother of former Tar Heel J.P. Tokoto, who was known for his stifling defense and electric dunks. Although Trimble isn’t quite as tall (6’3 compared to Tokoto’s 6’7), I think we can expect to see similar things from him during his North Carolina career.

Naturally, the brothers went to the same high school, Menomonee Falls in Wisconsin. Just earlier this year in February, Trimble broke the school’s all-time scoring record, which was previously held by none other than J.P. Tokoto. The 25-point performance marked his eleventh straight 20+ point outing.

There’s no question about Trimble’s ability to score. He has an insane first step and when he gets by you, he’s very difficult to defend at the rim because of his athleticism and body control. He’s sure to have plays that make you genuinely question physics but he’s also got a really nice mid-range pull up jumper. The only question mark for Trimble offensively will be his outside shooting.

Notching roughly 35% from beyond the arc during his senior season, translating that part of his game to the next level could be an adjustment for Trimble. As a ball-dominant point guard, he isn’t used to having to spot up and shoot the ball off the catch. With R.J. Davis likely to stay through his senior season, it could be a while before Trimble is truly handed the keys to the offense, if ever. With that, improving/speeding up his release point will be crucial to his seeing the floor.

Trimble’s jumping ability and nose for the ball make him an excellent rebounder for a player of his size. Defensively, he moves his feet very well and is capable of making ridiculous blocks. He can guard multiple positions and will only become more versatile as he improves his strength and agility.

Overall, Trimble is a huge addition for a Carolina squad that was forced to rely a little too heavily on its starters at times last year. I’m just imagining teams trying to press the Heels and Hubert Davis puts Trimble in with Davis, Love, Black, and Bacot. Good luck with that. Trimble will not only provide UNC with much-needed depth, his unique skills will allow Coach Davis to get creative with his lineups.