UNC Recruiting: Hubert Davis offers 2024 five-star Tre Johnson

Yesterday afternoon, five-star shooting guard and member of the 2024 class Tre Johnson announced that he received a scholarship offer from UNC. This announcement came via his Twitter account:

I am blessed to that after having a good conversation Coach Davis I have received an offer from the University of North Carolina. @TeamGriffinEYBL @LHWildcatHoops @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/sRHFa5Vk6k — iamtrejohnson (@iamtrejohnson1) June 21, 2022

Johnson is a 6’5, 180-lb shooting guard out of Dallas, TX. He is currently playing for Lake Highlands High School, and according to the 247Sports Composite he is the best player in the state of Texas, and is also the third-best player in the country. Other scholarship offers made to Johnson come from Auburn, Illinois, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, and a number of other schools.

What is interesting about this scholarship offer is Hubert Davis’ ties to Johnsons’s father, Robert Johnson. While Davis played for the Dallas Mavericks between 1997 and 2001, he met Robert during one of his workouts. Now their paths have crossed once again, and Davis has his sights set on Johnson’s son.

Robert Johnson got a chance to speak to Inside Carolina about what makes Tre such a special player:

“He’s a big guard, has a high basketball IQ, and sees the floor well,” Johnson explained. “He’s a good scorer and not just a shooter. He has a real competitive nature towards basketball and he likes to win. A lot of people say he’s a tough shot maker. But what I think is best about his game is that he creates off the dribble, and that’s what opens up his game the most. But he has NBA range and guys have to pick him up early across half court.”

Johnson is now one of four members of the 2024 class to hold scholarship offers from UNC. Ian Jackson, Cam Scott, and Jarin Stevenson have all received the call from Hubert Davis, and each player is ranked in the top 30. Ian Jackson is the second-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, so this shows that Davis is swinging for the fences on the recruiting trail now that he has proven what he can do as a head coach.

When it comes to Tre Johnson, Davis will have his work cut out for him. Dealing with Kansas, Duke, and Kentucky on the recruiting trail has rarely been a fun time for the Tar Heels, but the counterpoint is that things just feel different after not only making it all the way to the national championship, but landing the second-best player in the country in G.G. Jackson shortly after. Sure, Duke and Kentucky are still doing really well on the recruiting trail, with Duke a little more surprising than usual now that Coach K is gone. However, things are starting to tilt in the Heels’ favor now that Davis has brought a more modernized system to the program, and so Johnson’s recruiting process will be one of the more fascinating ones to watch in the 2024 class.

What do you think of Hubert Davis’ latest scholarship offer? Let us know in the comments below.