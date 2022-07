UNC Baseball: Six Tar Heels have been named to the All-ACC Academic Team

Six players from the North Carolina Tar Heels baseball team were named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Team.

The following Tar Heels were honored:

Gage Gillian (second selection)

Danny Serretti (second selection)

Vance Honeycutt (first selection)

Mikey Madej (first selection)

Davis Palermo (first selection)

Brandon Schaeffer (first selection)

Serretti and Honeycutt were just two of 27 student-athletes that were named to both All-ACC and All-ACC Academic honors.

Carolina, along with Virginia Tech, had the third-most players earn this honor. Eight Notre Dame players and seven from Louisville were named to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Eligibility requirements, per the ACC:

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Below is the full listing of honorees:

Parker Landwehr, Boston College, Jr., Finance & Management/Leadership

Ryan Ammons, Clemson, Jr., Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management

Mack Anglin, Clemson, Jr., Criminal Justice

Benjamin Blackwell, Clemson, Gr., Athletic Leadership

Max Wagner, Clemson, So., Sports Communication

Blake Wright, Clemson, So., Economics

Chad Knight, Duke, Jr., Economics

Alex Mooney, Duke, Fr., Undeclared

RJ Schreck, Duke, Sr., Computer Science

Jaime Ferrer, Florida State, Fr., Sport Management

Brett Roberts, Florida State, Jr., Social Science

Alex Toral, Florida State, Sr., Professional Sales

Drew Compton, Georgia Tech, Jr., Business

Tres Gonzalez, Georgia Tech, Jr., Business

Andrew Jenkins, Georgia Tech, Jr., Business (ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year)

John Medich, Georgia Tech, Gr., GCF

Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech, So., Business

Tate Kuehner, Louisville, Jr., Business Economics

Cameron Masterman, Louisville, Sr., Sports Admin./HR

Ben Metzinger, Louisville, Sr., Marketing

Jack Payton, Louisville, So., Business Administration

Jared Poland, Louisville, Sr., Finance

Michael Prosecky, Louisville, Jr., Criminal Justice

Dalton Rushing, Louisville, Jr., Sport Administration

CJ Kayfus, Miami, So., Management

Karson Ligon, Miami, Fr., Accounting

Andrew Walters, Miami, Jr., Management

Gage Ziehl, Miami, Fr., Sport Administration

Gage Gillian, North Carolina, Sr., Management & Society

Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, Fr., Communication

Mikey Madej, North Carolina, Sr., Communication

Davis Palermo, North Carolina, So., Exercise & Sport Science

Brandon Schaeffer, North Carolina, Jr. Economics

Danny Serretti, North Carolina, Jr., Exercise & Sport Science

LuJames Groover III, NC State, So., Sport Management

John Hood, NC State, Sr., History

JT Jarrett, NC State, Sr., Sport Management

Canaan Silver, NC State, Gr., Forestry

Noah Soles, NC State, Jr., Sport Management

John Michael Bertrand, Notre Dame, Gr., Business

Jack Brannigan, Notre Dame, Sr., Finance

Ryan Cole, Notre Dame, Gr., Business Analytics

Jack Findlay, Notre Dame, Fr., Undeclared

David LaManna, Notre Dame, Gr., Nonprofit Administration

Zach Prajzner, Notre Dame, Sr., Business Analytics

Carter Putz, Notre Dame, Sr., Management Consulting

Austin Temple, Notre Dame, Gr., Nonprofit Administration

Billy Corcoran, Pitt, Jr., Legal Studies

Matt Gilbertson, Pitt, Gr., National Prep & Homeland Security Certif.

Baron Stuart, Pitt, Sr., National Prep & Homeland Security Certif.

Jeffrey Wehler, Pitt, Sr., Communications

Brian Gursky, Virginia, Sr., Education

Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia, Gr., Education

Devin Ortiz, Virginia, Gr., Educational Psych (MED)

Casey Saucke, Virginia, Fr., Undeclared

Alex Tappen, Virginia, Sr., Education

Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech, Fr., Business

Griffin Green, Virginia Tech, So., Communication Studies

Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech, Fr., Business

Cade Hunter, Virginia Tech, Jr., Human Development

Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech, So., Communication Studies

Eduardo Malinowski, Virginia Tech, Gr., Agriculture & Life Sciences

Adam Cecere, Wake Forest, Jr., Communication

Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, So., Economics

Camden Minacci, Wake Forest, So., Psychology

Brendan Tinsman, Wake Forest, Sr., Communication