UNC Women’s Lacrosse: 2022 World Championship

The North Carolina Tar Heels are well-represented at this year’s 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship.

Team USA will be led by UNC’s head coach, Jenny Levy, and the roster includes six Tar Heels. Carolina has the most players on the team compared to all other programs.

Below are the Tar Heels on Team USA:

Attacker Molly Hendrick (‘17)

Midfielder Ally Mastroianni (‘21)

Midfielder Marie McCool (‘18)

Midfielder Emily Parros (‘13)

Defender Emma Trenchard (‘22)

Goalie Caylee Waters (‘17).

Team England and Team Canada will each have a Tar Heel on their squads. Rising senior defender Emily Nalls is on Team England, and rising sophomore defender Brooklyn Walker-Welch is on Team Canada.

The World Lacrosse Women’s Championship kicked off with a 16-11 Team USA win on Thursday evening. McCool tallied a hat trick, while Parros scored two goals and an assist and took home player of the match honors.

Below is Team USA’s 2022 World Championship schedule:

June 29 - Opening Ceremony, USA vs. Canada (7 p.m.)

June 30 - Off

July 1 - USA vs. Scotland (8 p.m.)

July 2 - USA vs. Australia (8 p.m.)

July 3 - Off

July 4 - USA vs. England (5 p.m.)

July 5 - Championship & Platinum Bracket First Round Games

July 6 - Quarterfinals

July 7 - Semifinals

July 8 - 9th-30th Placement Games

July 9 - Medal Games, Closing Ceremony

The games will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU.