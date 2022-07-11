UNC Women’s Basketball: Carolina heads to Indiana for the ACC/B1G Challenge

Indiana is about to be blessed two nights in a row.

Today the ACC and B1G conferences announced the match-ups for this year’s ACC/B1G Challenge for women’s basketball. Courtney Banghart’s Tar Heels are heading to Bloomington to face the Hoosiers, just like Hubert Davis and the men’s team. In fact, they will play in Assembly Hall on back-to-back nights.

As a reminder, the men’s team plays Indiana the night before on Wednesday, November 30. No word on if Carolina gets group discounts on planes, coach buses, and hotels, but it’ll be nice for the teams to have familiar faces in town.

Last season’s win at Minnesota served as a “hometown” win for then-sophomore Alyssa Ustby, who is from nearby Rochester, MN. There are no current Tar Heels from Indiana.

Courtney Banghart is 2-0 in the ACC/B1G Challenge, with wins over Illinois and Minnesota (UNC did not play an ACC/B1G Challenge game in 2020-21 due to Covid). This season’s game at Indiana will be UNC’s second away game in a row for the Challenge.

It will be a tough task for Coach Banghart’s Tar Heels. Indiana reached the Sweet Sixteen last year, just like UNC, and enters next season as ESPN’s preseason #12 team. Carolina comes in right behind at #13. As for the ACC/B1G Challenge itself? Both conferences have five teams each in ESPN’s preseason top 25 rankings, so expect it to be a tight draw.

Game times and networks will be announced at a later date, but since it’s a B1G home game, it may be on the B1G Network or B1G+, so get your cable/streaming package sorted out early.