UNC Lacrosse: Several Tar Heels feature as Team USA win World Championship

Earlier this year, the North Carolina Tar Heels women’s lacrosse team brought home the school’s third national championship, all of which have come since 2013. They have become one of the preeminent programs in the sport, and a title contender year in and year out. It should be no surprise that because of that, several Tar Heel players have gone on to success beyond the college ranks.

Over the weekend, the finals of the 2022 Women’s World Championship were held in Maryland. A USA roster loaded with Tar Heels and coached by UNC’s Jenny Levy brought home the gold, defeating Canada 11-8 in the championship game.

The win completed an undefeated 8-0 run through the tournament and sealed a fourth consecutive championship for the US. It was the first with Levy as national team coach in 2017, and the first time they won the competition on home soil.

Playing a starring role for the US among Tar Heels was 2018 UNC grad Marie McCool, who was named to the all-tournament team. Her 20 goals were tied for second on the US team. Three of them came in the Gold Medal final, including two of the first three, helping the US to an early 3-0 lead that they never relinquished.

Beyond her, Ally Mastroianni, Emily Parros, and Emma Trenchard also all appeared in all games for the US, playing crucial roles in the team’s dominant run. Molly Hendrick averaged a goal per game in the seven contests she took part in, while Caylee Waters was good in a backup goalie role.

The defeated Canadian team also featured a Tar Heel in Brooklyn Waller-Welch. England brought home the bronze medal, with Emily Nails playing in all eight games.

At the rate UNC lacrosse is going, it won’t be shocking to see many more Tar Heels feature for Team USA in the future.