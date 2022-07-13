UNC Basketball: Who are you riding with?

Earlier this week, Reggie Bullock tweeted a random thought about his future plans once his playing career was over:

Ima drive Lyft/Uber one day for the ppl! — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) July 11, 2022

It’s good for players to start thinking about the next step of their lives once their playing days are over. It got me thinking about how cool it would be to randomly get my notification that my car was on the way, and that my driver, Reggie B (5 stars), would take me to the airport. Then I thought, what other Carolina favorites would I like to get picked up in? I’m not focused on which Tar Heels I’d like to meet, but who would be a good Uber driver. So without further adieu, let’s dive into the list!

Kendall Marshall

It is an absolute requirement that I use Google Maps when I drive. I do not have an innate sense of direction, nor am I familiar with the backroads. I travel on the main roads and highways. Google Maps tends to rely on these routes for most of their directions, because according to the algorithm, that’s how you get from point A to point B the fastest.

Kendall Marshall—with his almost alien-esque court awareness—could see passing outlets and driving lanes that most other players couldn’t. I have to assume this would extend to the roads in his Uber-radius.

Imagine looking at your phone and seeing that Uber estimates your trip will take 15 minutes, and you show up in six. That’s a five-star rating for the former #5 every time!

Theo Pinson

Not much needs to be said for Theo. It’d be a fun ride. My man is pure banter and vibes:

Michael Jordan

Getting picked up by the best basketball player in history is cool, sure. But have you seen Michael Jordan’s collection of cars?

Whether he decided to pick you up in the original A-Team Corvette, Bugatti, any number of Porsches, or the Bubba Wallace Toyota Camry, you’d show up to your destination fast and in style. Just make sure you don’t bite if MJ tries to make a bet on what time you’ll arrive at your stop. Even if you win, he probably wouldn’t let you out of the car until you agreed to a second bet. And third. And fourth...

P.J. Hairston

If you’re so inclined...

Rameses

Our beloved mascot makes the list not because of personality or charm, but because he has a really comfortable car.

The Infiniti QX50 doesn’t carry top marks in the luxury compact SUV class, but it does have a spacious interior, comfortable cabin materials, and a smooth ride—all important considerations when comfort is a top priority as a passenger. Since Rameses does not talk, he will not engage in idle chit-chat that can sometimes make a ten minute ride feel like an hour.

===============

Who else would you include on this list and why? Let us know in the comments below!