UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot is partnering with the Me Fine Foundation

Armando Bacot is perhaps the best-known player in men’s college basketball, and now that he’s able to do so, he’s been using that image for the good of the communities around him. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, his first NIL partner, announced in May that he’d helped raise over $60,000 for charities in Jimmy’s’ home base of Baltimore, and now, he’s partnered with a cause a little closer to home. Bacot and The Me Fine Foundation announced yesterday that they’d be entering a partnership for the upcoming year, after having coordinated a little bit in the past — Bacot’s donated some of the proceeds from his T-shirt sales to the foundation, and he got Jimmy’s to match gifts to the foundation up to $5000 in the aftermath of UNC punching their ticket to the Final Four and Bacot’s Regional Most Outstanding Player honors.

Me Fine is a Durham-based organization that provides emotional and financial support to families across North Carolina with hospitalized children. They’ve been around since 2004 and their executive director is Joey Powell, who’s a radio/podcast host for Inside Carolina — you can read more about them on their About page here. Bacot will act as a spokesperson for them; in his words, “us[ing] my platform to bring awareness to the amazing work they do.” Bacot’s obviously familiar with said work, judging by the many photos he has on his page on their website with families and children receiving care.

That already substantial platform is set to grow precipitously next year, with Bacot on the verge of breaking Tar Heel records for rebounds and double-doubles, the Tar Heels entering the season as a popular national championship pick, and Bacot being an early front-runner for ACC Player of the Year and national All-American honors. He’s got the most Twitter followers on the team (though lags behind Caleb Love on Instagram) and his frequent use of Twitter in recruiting efforts has been well-appreciated by UNC fans; we already know he’s a good marketer when he wants to be and it’s clear that he’s passionate about the work that Me Fine does.

For their part, Me Fine looks like a good charitable partner. They openly disclose their financials here, their mission statements are nondiscriminatory and without ulterior motive, and their aid is not limited to the Triangle despite its base of operations being there. If you feel so moved, you can donate to the organization through Bacot’s link here, support it through their partner thrift/consignment store Second Hope Shop in Johnston County, and/or follow them on social media.

It’s always great to see athletes taking on the mantle of community advocacy and support, and this latest example is a particularly heartwarming one. I’m sure I’m not alone in saying I hope this endeavor is just as successful or more as Bacot’s been on the court.