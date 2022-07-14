UNC Baseball: Summer League Update

The summer baseball season keeps rolling along. Now that we know where everyone ended up, they’ve all had the chance to get settled into their routines. Digging into the numbers below, you can see that just about everyone who’s had a chance to play in one of the leagues has now managed to settle into their spots. Last week we just talked about where everyone ended up, but we didn’t share some of the great news about two players in the Coastal Plains League.
Dalton Pence and Carson Starnes were named as CPL All-Stars last week, a reward for their great starts. The game itself was on Sunday in Holly Springs, home of the Salamanders. While neither had anything of note during the actual game, the festivities brought with them a chance to be seen by scouts, as well as get a look at those who played with USA Baseball. It was a great, albeit quick, break and the CPL is rolling back along.
The Cape Cod League is still a couple weeks away from their All-Star Game, and no one has been announced for it yet. Same for the New England League and the Northwoods League, except the Northwoods League has announced their rosters, but no Tar Heels are on it.
Let’s catch up and see who’s rising and falling as the summer rolls on.
Cape Cod League
4 G, 6 IP, 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 6 K, 3 BB, 7 H
Johnny Castagnozzi-Chatham Anglers
13 G, 29 AB, 4 H, .138 Avg, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 RBI, 15 K
7 G, 20 AB, 1 H, .050 Avg, 1 R, 6K, 3 BB
1 G, 5 AB, 0 H, 3 K
4 G, 9.1 IP, 0-1, 7.71 ERA, 8 K, 4 BB, 11 H
Hunter Stokely-Harwich Mariners
9 G, 21 AB, 3 H, .143 Avg, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 6 BB, 7 K
Coastal Plain League
Patrick Alvarez-Holly Springs Salamanders
11 G, 30 AB, 4 H, .133 Avg, 1 2B, 6 RBI, 8 BB, 3 SB, 6 K
Caleb Cozart-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms
3 G, 4.2 IP, 0-0, 9.64 ERA, 6 K, 4 BB, 7 H
Brandon Eike-Tri-City Chili Peppers
1 G, 0 AB, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 Run Scored
Eric Grintz-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms
9 G, 32 AB, 16 H, .500 Avg, 3 HR, 6 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 6 BB, 3 K, 1 SB
Reece Holbrook-Lexington County Blowfish
8 G, 28 AB, 6 H, .214 Avg, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 11 K, 3 SB
Alberto Osuna-Holly Springs Salamanders
20 G, 66 AB, 15 H, .227 Avg, 4 HR, 2 2B, 13 RBI, 11 BB, 25 K
6 G, 29 IP, 4-0, 0.93 ERA, 5 Starts, 1 SV, 22K, 9 BB, 16 H, ER only allowed in 2 of 6 G
Carson Starnes-Lexington County Blowfish
7 G, 30 IP, 1-1. 3.90 ERA, 4 Starts, 26 K, 10 BB, 31 H
Florida Collegiate Summer League
Alden Segui-Sanford River Rats
1 G, 2 IP, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 3 K, 1 BB, 4 H, only appearance 6/4
New England Collegiate Baseball League
19 G, 68 AB, 15 H, .221 Avg, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 14 K
Justin Szestowicki-Ocean State Waves
17 G, 48 AB, 5 H, .104 Avg, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 4 SB, 18 K
Northwoods League
13 G, 42 AB, 12 H, .286 Avg, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 9 BB, 7 K
Colby Wilkerson-Rochester Honkers
14 G, 50 AB, 12 H, .240 Avg, 1 2B, 6 RBI, 8 BB, 12 K
