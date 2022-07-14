UNC Baseball: Summer League Update

The summer baseball season keeps rolling along. Now that we know where everyone ended up, they’ve all had the chance to get settled into their routines. Digging into the numbers below, you can see that just about everyone who’s had a chance to play in one of the leagues has now managed to settle into their spots. Last week we just talked about where everyone ended up, but we didn’t share some of the great news about two players in the Coastal Plains League.

Dalton Pence and Carson Starnes were named as CPL All-Stars last week, a reward for their great starts. The game itself was on Sunday in Holly Springs, home of the Salamanders. While neither had anything of note during the actual game, the festivities brought with them a chance to be seen by scouts, as well as get a look at those who played with USA Baseball. It was a great, albeit quick, break and the CPL is rolling back along.

The Cape Cod League is still a couple weeks away from their All-Star Game, and no one has been announced for it yet. Same for the New England League and the Northwoods League, except the Northwoods League has announced their rosters, but no Tar Heels are on it.

Let’s catch up and see who’s rising and falling as the summer rolls on.

Cape Cod League

Connor Bovair-Chatham Anglers

4 G, 6 IP, 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 6 K, 3 BB, 7 H

Johnny Castagnozzi-Chatham Anglers

13 G, 29 AB, 4 H, .138 Avg, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 RBI, 15 K

Tomas Frick-Bourne Braves

7 G, 20 AB, 1 H, .050 Avg, 1 R, 6K, 3 BB

Mac Horvath-Bourne Braves

1 G, 5 AB, 0 H, 3 K

Will Sandy-Bourne Braves

4 G, 9.1 IP, 0-1, 7.71 ERA, 8 K, 4 BB, 11 H

Hunter Stokely-Harwich Mariners

9 G, 21 AB, 3 H, .143 Avg, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 6 BB, 7 K

Coastal Plain League

Patrick Alvarez-Holly Springs Salamanders

11 G, 30 AB, 4 H, .133 Avg, 1 2B, 6 RBI, 8 BB, 3 SB, 6 K

Caleb Cozart-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms

3 G, 4.2 IP, 0-0, 9.64 ERA, 6 K, 4 BB, 7 H

Brandon Eike-Tri-City Chili Peppers

1 G, 0 AB, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 Run Scored

Eric Grintz-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms

9 G, 32 AB, 16 H, .500 Avg, 3 HR, 6 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 6 BB, 3 K, 1 SB

Reece Holbrook-Lexington County Blowfish

8 G, 28 AB, 6 H, .214 Avg, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 11 K, 3 SB

Alberto Osuna-Holly Springs Salamanders

20 G, 66 AB, 15 H, .227 Avg, 4 HR, 2 2B, 13 RBI, 11 BB, 25 K

Dalton Pence-Forest City Owls

6 G, 29 IP, 4-0, 0.93 ERA, 5 Starts, 1 SV, 22K, 9 BB, 16 H, ER only allowed in 2 of 6 G

Carson Starnes-Lexington County Blowfish

7 G, 30 IP, 1-1. 3.90 ERA, 4 Starts, 26 K, 10 BB, 31 H

Florida Collegiate Summer League

Alden Segui-Sanford River Rats

1 G, 2 IP, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 3 K, 1 BB, 4 H, only appearance 6/4

New England Collegiate Baseball League

Joe Jaconski-Mystic Schooners

19 G, 68 AB, 15 H, .221 Avg, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 14 K

Justin Szestowicki-Ocean State Waves

17 G, 48 AB, 5 H, .104 Avg, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 4 SB, 18 K

Northwoods League

Dylan King-La Crosse Loggers

13 G, 42 AB, 12 H, .286 Avg, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 9 BB, 7 K

Colby Wilkerson-Rochester Honkers

14 G, 50 AB, 12 H, .240 Avg, 1 2B, 6 RBI, 8 BB, 12 K