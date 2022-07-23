UNC Basketball: Nate Britt named Director of Player Development for Stanford

It has been a while since we’ve heard from 2017 national champion point guard Nate Britt. He has been playing basketball overseas since leaving Chapel Hill a champion, but now he will be coming back to the United States to join another notable Tar Heel’s coaching staff.

Yesterday it was announced that Nate Britt has been named the Director of Player Development for Stanford University. This means that he will be working for Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase, who was the assistant coach for Carolina from 2003-2012. During Haase’s time in Chapel Hill he assisted the team in winning two national championships, and now he is bringing in another person familiar with winning championships to help develop his team into a national contender.

Here is what Haase had to say about the hiring of Britt:

“We are very excited to add Nate to our coaching staff,” said Jerod Haase, the Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men’s Basketball. “He was extremely successful as both a high-level collegiate and professional player, and he will provide great value to the program as a whole.”

Prior to joining Haase’s program, Britt played in five different countries over the span of five years. He has stints playing for the Glasgow Rocks, Boca Juniors, Omanis Nicosia, Wiha Panthers Schwenningen, and Yoast United on his resume, experiencing success in each of his stays. As for his career with the Tar Heels, he played under Roy Williams for four years and helped lead the Heels to an ACC tournament title, two Final Fours, tow national championship games, and a national championship title.

It is always a fantastic day to be a Tar Heel when Roy Williams’ coaching tree grows, and I’m excited to see how Britt’s career goes from here. What do you think of Haase’s latest hire? Let us know in the comments below.