UNC Baseball: Late July summer baseball update

The Back to School sales are being advertised, ACC Kickoff is happening, and the calendar lurches towards August. It’s still mostly a sports dead time as people are just doing a lot of talking. Baseball, though, still rolls along.

The All-Star Break has come and gone in Major League Baseball and it’s also approaching in our summer leagues. The Cape Cod League All-Star Game is this Saturday in Wareham, Massachusetts, and the teams were announced last week. Unfortunately, no Tar Heels made the squad, but considering how most of the Tar Heels have done on the Cape this season, it’s not a surprise. When you look at the list, though, you see it loaded with a bunch of players who were on the Cape in the beginning, as the Tar Heels’ season rolled into the start of play, and clearly the ones that arrived late had some adjustment windows.

Regardless, due to how late some players arrive, the All-Star Game happens and then players get a week and a half more of games before the playoffs begin. The same holds true for the other leagues. We talked about the CPL already having their break, and the other Collegiate Leagues are running on a similar schedule to the CCL as they all want to make sure they are wrapped up before dorms open up for the fall. Next week we’ll look at where everyone playing stands for postseason baseball, but in the meantime, let’s see how the Tar Heels playing are doing.

Cape Cod League

Connor Bovair-Chatham Anglers

5 G, 8 IP, 0-0, 2.25 ERA, 8 K, 3 BB, 8 H

Johnny Castagnozzi-Chatham Anglers

21 G, 49 AB, 8 H, .163 Avg, 1 HR, 1 2B, 6 BB, 2 RBI, 26 K

Tomas Frick-Bourne Braves

13 G, 34 AB, 3 H, .088 Avg, 2 R, 10 K, 5 BB

Mac Horvath-Bourne Braves

10 G, 41 AB, 11 H, .268 Avg, 4 HR, 9 R, 12 K, 4 BB, 9 RBI, 4 SB

Will Sandy-Bourne Braves

5 G, 12.1 IP, 1-1, 5.83 ERA, 9 K, 6 BB, 13 H

Hunter Stokely-Harwich Mariners

16 G, 46 AB, 10 H, .217 Avg, 2 HR, 4 2B, 12 RBI, 8 BB, 16 K

Coastal Plain League

Patrick Alvarez-Holly Springs Salamanders

16 G, 43 AB, 6 H, .140 Avg, 6 R, 1 2B, 7 RBI, 9 BB, 4 SB, 9 K

Caleb Cozart-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms

4 G, 7.2 IP, 0-0, 8.21 ERA, 7 K, 7 BB, 11 H

Brandon Eike-Tri-City Chili Peppers

1 G, 0 AB, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 Run Scored

Eric Grintz-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms

17 G, 60 AB, 26 H, .433 Avg, 4 HR, 9 2B, 1 3B, 19 RBI, 11 BB, 5 K, 3 SB

Reece Holbrook-Lexington County Blowfish

8 G, 28 AB, 6 H, .214 Avg, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 11 K, 3 SB

Alberto Osuna-Holly Springs Salamanders

23 G, 78 AB, 19 H, .244 Avg, 6 HR, 3 2B, 19 RBI, 11 BB, 32 K

Dalton Pence-Forest City Owls

8 G, 41 IP, 5-0, 0.87 ERA, 7 Starts, 1 SV, 35K, 9 BB, 25 H

Carson Starnes-Lexington County Blowfish

9 G, 41 IP, 2-1. 3.73 ERA, 6 Starts, 36 K, 14 BB, 39 H

Florida Collegiate Summer League

Alden Segui-Sanford River Rats

1 G, 2 IP, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 3 K, 1 BB, 4 H, only appearance 6/4

New England Collegiate Baseball League

Joe Jaconski-Mystic Schooners

28 G, 97 AB, 18 H, .186 Avg, 3 RBI, 8 BB, 21 K

Justin Szestowicki-Ocean State Waves

17 G, 48 AB, 5 H, .104 Avg, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 4 SB, 18 K

Northwoods League

Dylan King-La Crosse Loggers

17 G, 52 AB, 14 H, .269 Avg, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 12 BB, 9 K

Colby Wilkerson-Rochester Honkers

14 G, 50 AB, 12 H, .240 Avg, 1 2B, 6 RBI, 8 BB, 12 K

Check back later this week as we round into the playoffs and the finish line of summer comes into view.