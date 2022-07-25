CBS Sports Classic continues through 2026

The CBS Sports Classic, the non-conference basketball double-header that North Carolina has participated in with fellow Blue Bloods Kentucky and UCLA, plus Ohio State, for the past eight years has been extended through 2026. This event has given CBS prime December matchups, and will both be shown live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

For Tar Heel fans not in close driving distance to Chapel Hill or any regular ACC rivals, the CBS Sports Classic has represented a great opportunity to travel during the holiday season to see UNC play, usually in a fun city. The Heels have been to Las Vegas three times, Chicago twice, New Orleans and New York (Brooklyn) once each, and fans were spared the trip to Cleveland, when that event was played in an empty Gund Arena (or Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, if you must).

This year, the CBS Sports Classic returns to the Big Apple, and they will play in the Mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden. This game will act as a homecoming of sorts for R.J. Davis, who grew up in White Plains, a mere hour and a half drive from the arena. Expect R.J. to go for at least 40.

Meet us at the Mecca.



Heels vs Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic.

Tickets for this year’s CBS Sports Classic are not on sale yet, but should go on general sale soon, as the site is already soliciting pre-sale interest currently. If any Tar Heels want to enjoy a Christmas-time vacation in New York, I’d absolutely try to score seats for this game. Enjoy the giant Christmas tree at Rockefeller Plaza, shoot off tons of fireworks in Central Park like in Home Alone 2, and enjoy a yuletide feast at Rolf’s German Restaurant, where the decorations are truly out of control.

Host cities for future Classics were not announced as part of the extension, but with the exception of Cleveland, CBS has done a good job of setting shop in fun cities. I’d like them to consider Honolulu or London in the future, as they are also awesome places to visit around Christmas. Where have you gone to see the Heels play in the CBS Sports Classic, and where would you like to go? Let us know in the comments below!