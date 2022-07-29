UNC Football: Open practice tomorrow morning

Year four of the Mack Brown 2.0 era begins now. The UNC football team is back on campus for summer practice, and they’ll be working hard to prepare for their Week Zero game against Florida A&M on August 27. Today is their first practice together and tomorrow will be a fan appreciation day, running from 10am to noon:

We’re excited to see everyone at our open practice this Saturday ☀️ #CarolinaFootball #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/z2YGNb9ZTr — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) July 25, 2022

Open practices have traditionally been a little better than a Friday walk-through session, so Tar Heel fans will not likely determine answers to the most pressing personnel questions of the season, like

Who will be the starting quarterback?

Who gets to partner with Cedric Gray in the middle of the defense?

Can a receiver not named Josh Downs attract enough attention to open up the offense?

While Carolina fans will not learn the answers to those questions tomorrow, they will get to hear Coach Mack Brown address them and players will throw out autographed mini-footballs into the crowd.

For students that aren’t in summer school, no need to fear. UNC football will have another open practice for current students only on Saturday August 13.

There will be plenty of seats in Kenan Stadium, and the early start time should keep fans from getting too hot. If you’re in the area, get on campus, support the Heels, and grab lunch on Franklin Street. It’ll be good practice for your fall routine on campus for a (hopefully!) bounce-back season.