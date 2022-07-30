UNC Football: Josh Downs named to Walter Camp watch list

Another week, another preseason watch list for Josh Downs.

The junior wide receiver was named to the Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason watch list.

Downs was previously named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list for outstanding receiver and the Maxwell Award watch list for College Player of the Year.

The Suwanne, Georgia native was the lone member of the North Carolina Tar Heels named to the 2022 All-ACC preseason team. He received more votes than any other player named to the conference preseason team.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade and is given to the top player in college football.

Six other players from ACC football teams were named to the watch list.

Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List:

Jordan Addison, WR, junior, USC

Rasheen Ali, RB, sophomore, Marshall

Braelon Allen, RB, sophomore, Wisconsin

Will Anderson, LB, junior, Alabama

Kayshon Boutte, WR, junior, LSU

Brock Bowers, TE, sophomore, Georgia

Andre Carter II, LB, junior, Army West Point

Jalen Carter, DT, junior, Georgia

Dante Cephas, WR, junior, Kent State

Sean Clifford, QB, senior, Penn State

Blake Corum, RB, junior, Michigan

Malik Cunningham, QB, senior, Louisville

JT Daniels, QB, junior, West Virginia

Josh Downs, WR, junior, North Carolina

Dillon Gabriel, QB, junior, Oklahoma

Brett Gabbert, QB, junior, Miami (Ohio)

Jake Haener, QB, senior, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, QB, junior, BYU

Frank Harris, QB, senior, UTSA

Sam Hartman, QB, senior, Wake Forest

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, sophomore, Ohio State

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, senior, Iowa State

Quentin Johnston, WR, junior, TCU

Phil Jurkovec, QB, senior, Boston College

Calijah Kancey, DT, junior, Pittsburgh

Devin Leary, QB, junior, North Carolina State

Will Levis, QB, senior, Kentucky

Grayson McCall, QB, senior, Coastal Carolina

Will McDonald IV, DE, senior, Iowa State

Michael Mayer, TE, junior Notre Dame

Tanner Mordecai, QB, senior, SMU

Lew Nicholls, RB, sophomore, Central Michigan

Aiden O’Connell, QB, senior, Purdue

Spencer Rattler, QB, junior, South Carolina

Eli Ricks, DB, junior, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, DB, sophomore, Georgia

Brad Roberts, RB, senior, Air Force

Bijan Robinson, RB, junior, Texas

Chris Rodriquez, RB, senior, Kentucky

Spencer Sanders, QB, senior, Oklahoma State

Noah Sewell, LB, junior, Oregon

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, junior, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, sophomore, Ohio State

Tavion Thomas, RB, junior, Utah

Payton Thorne, QB, junior, Michigan State

Cedric Tillman, WR, senior, Tennessee

Sean Tucker, RB, sophomore, Syracuse

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, sophomore, Miami (Fla.)

Deuce Vaughn, RB, junior, Kansas State

Caleb Williams, QB, sophomore, USC

Xavier Worthy, WR, sophomore, Texas

Bryce Young, QB, junior, Alabama