UNC Football: Josh Downs named to Walter Camp watch list

Another week, another preseason watch list for Josh Downs.
The junior wide receiver was named to the Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason watch list.
Downs was previously named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list for outstanding receiver and the Maxwell Award watch list for College Player of the Year.
The Suwanne, Georgia native was the lone member of the North Carolina Tar Heels named to the 2022 All-ACC preseason team. He received more votes than any other player named to the conference preseason team.
The Walter Camp Player of the Year award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade and is given to the top player in college football.
Six other players from ACC football teams were named to the watch list.
Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List:
Jordan Addison, WR, junior, USC
Rasheen Ali, RB, sophomore, Marshall
Braelon Allen, RB, sophomore, Wisconsin
Will Anderson, LB, junior, Alabama
Kayshon Boutte, WR, junior, LSU
Brock Bowers, TE, sophomore, Georgia
Andre Carter II, LB, junior, Army West Point
Jalen Carter, DT, junior, Georgia
Dante Cephas, WR, junior, Kent State
Sean Clifford, QB, senior, Penn State
Blake Corum, RB, junior, Michigan
Malik Cunningham, QB, senior, Louisville
JT Daniels, QB, junior, West Virginia
Josh Downs, WR, junior, North Carolina
Dillon Gabriel, QB, junior, Oklahoma
Brett Gabbert, QB, junior, Miami (Ohio)
Jake Haener, QB, senior, Fresno State
Jaren Hall, QB, junior, BYU
Frank Harris, QB, senior, UTSA
Sam Hartman, QB, senior, Wake Forest
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, sophomore, Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, senior, Iowa State
Quentin Johnston, WR, junior, TCU
Phil Jurkovec, QB, senior, Boston College
Calijah Kancey, DT, junior, Pittsburgh
Devin Leary, QB, junior, North Carolina State
Will Levis, QB, senior, Kentucky
Grayson McCall, QB, senior, Coastal Carolina
Will McDonald IV, DE, senior, Iowa State
Michael Mayer, TE, junior Notre Dame
Tanner Mordecai, QB, senior, SMU
Lew Nicholls, RB, sophomore, Central Michigan
Aiden O’Connell, QB, senior, Purdue
Spencer Rattler, QB, junior, South Carolina
Eli Ricks, DB, junior, Alabama
Kelee Ringo, DB, sophomore, Georgia
Brad Roberts, RB, senior, Air Force
Bijan Robinson, RB, junior, Texas
Chris Rodriquez, RB, senior, Kentucky
Spencer Sanders, QB, senior, Oklahoma State
Noah Sewell, LB, junior, Oregon
Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, junior, Ohio State
C.J. Stroud, QB, sophomore, Ohio State
Tavion Thomas, RB, junior, Utah
Payton Thorne, QB, junior, Michigan State
Cedric Tillman, WR, senior, Tennessee
Sean Tucker, RB, sophomore, Syracuse
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, sophomore, Miami (Fla.)
Deuce Vaughn, RB, junior, Kansas State
Caleb Williams, QB, sophomore, USC
Xavier Worthy, WR, sophomore, Texas
Bryce Young, QB, junior, Alabama
