Three Tar Heels named to PGA Tour University Top 25

UNC looks to build on two strong seasons.

By Evan Davis
The Masters - Round One
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Amateur Austin Greaser plays his shot on the third hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Three North Carolina Tar Heels were named to the men’s preseason Velocity Global Ranking for the PGA Tour University’s Top 25.

Austin Greaser, Dylan Menante, and Ryan Burnett were named to the preseason top 25 rankings.

Greaser, Two-time All-America, All-PING East Region, and All-ACC selection, is ranked #4.

Menante, a Pepperdine transfer who helped lead that team to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, is ranked #8.

Burnett, who is third all-time at UNC in stroke average, is ranked #24.

The final rankings in these pools are important to memberships, as the final top 15 earn memberships in the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Canada, or PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

Carolina is one of three schools with at least three players ranking in the Top 25, with Florida (four) and Pepperdine (three) meeting that criteria.

The Tar Heels start the 2022-23 season on September 4 at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic.

Preseason PGA Tour University Velocity Global Ranking

  1. Fred Biondi - Florida
  2. Ludvig Aberg - Texas Tech
  3. Sam Bennett - Texas A&M
  4. Austin Greaser - North Carolina
  5. Travis Vick - Texas
  6. Reid Davenport - Vanderbilt
  7. Adrien Dumont De Chassart - Illinois
  8. Dylan Menante - North Carolina
  9. Patrick Welch - Oklahoma
  10. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira - Arkansas
  11. William Mouw - Pepperdine
  12. Rasmus Neergard-Petersen - Oklahoma State
  13. Ross Steelman - Georgia Tech
  14. Brian Stark - Oklahoma State
  15. Palmer Jackson - Notre Dame
  16. Barclay Brown - Stanford
  17. John Keefer - Baylor
  18. Sam Choi - Pepperdine
  19. Ricky Castillo - Florida
  20. John DuBois - Florida
  21. Yuxin Lin - Florida
  22. Archie Davies - East Tennessee St
  23. Ben Carr - Georgia Southern
  24. Ryan Burnett - North Carolina
  25. Derek Hitchner - Pepperdine

