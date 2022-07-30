Three Tar Heels named to PGA Tour University Top 25

Three North Carolina Tar Heels were named to the men’s preseason Velocity Global Ranking for the PGA Tour University’s Top 25.

Austin Greaser, Dylan Menante, and Ryan Burnett were named to the preseason top 25 rankings.

Greaser, Two-time All-America, All-PING East Region, and All-ACC selection, is ranked #4.

Menante, a Pepperdine transfer who helped lead that team to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, is ranked #8.

Burnett, who is third all-time at UNC in stroke average, is ranked #24.

The final rankings in these pools are important to memberships, as the final top 15 earn memberships in the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Canada, or PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

Carolina is one of three schools with at least three players ranking in the Top 25, with Florida (four) and Pepperdine (three) meeting that criteria.

The Tar Heels start the 2022-23 season on September 4 at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic.

Preseason PGA Tour University Velocity Global Ranking