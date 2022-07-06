UNC Baseball: Summer assignments and stats

It’s been a few weeks since the baseball season ended for the Tar Heels, but unlike other sports, the end of the college season brings about a new chance for the players to continue to play: summer leagues.

Baseball really is unique in this. Unless you’re a good enough player to play for your country, there really aren’t opportunities to play in organized leagues between collegiate seasons. It’s not only a great opportunity for a player to improve themselves against elite competition, it’s a chance to show out for MLB scouts and show what they can do in an environment closer to what life would be like if this were their full time job.

To add to this, more players have more opportunities to play now. For a long time, the only collegiate summer option for players was the Cape Cod Baseball League. Then, in this area, you had the Coastal Plains League start up in the late 90’s Now, thanks to the reorganization in the minor leagues by Major League Baseball, there are several collegiate leagues made up of former minor league franchises. In short, if you want to play during the summer, you’re going to get a chance.

Sure enough, after a successful season, several Tar Heels are getting a chance to show their talents in summer ball. Like we do every summer, we’ll keep you informed of how they are all doing on their summer assignments. Below you’ll see where each player was assigned, but it’s possible, for whatever reason, they’ve opted to take a summer off and so there won’t be any stats for them. Tomorrow, we are going to talk about Vance Honeycutt and the time he’s spent with USA Baseball, but today we bring you the update on how everyone else is spending their summer vacation:

Cape Cod League

Connor Bovair-Chatham Anglers

3 G, 5.1 IP, 0-0, 3.37 ERA, 6 K, 2 BB, 5 H (last four innings scoreless)

Johnny Castagnozzi-Chatham Anglers

10 G, 21 AB, 3 H, .143 Avg, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 9 K

Tomas Frick-Bourne Braves

4 G, 11 AB, 0 H, 4K, 2 BB

Mac Horvath- Assigned to Bourne Braves but not yet played

Will Sandy-Bourne Braves

2 G, 4 IP, 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 4 K, 2 BB, 7 H

Hunter Stokely-Harwich Mariners

5 G, 15 AB, 3 H, .200 Avg, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 5 BB, 4K

Coastal Plain League

Patrick Alvarez-Holly Springs Salamanders

6 G, 20 AB, 4 H, .200 Avg, 1 2B, 6 RBI, 7 BB, 2 SB, 3K

Caleb Cozart-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms

3 G, 4.2 IP, 0-0, 9.64 ERA, 6 K, 4 BB, 7 H

Brandon Eike-Tri-City Chili Peppers

1 G, 0 AB, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 Run Scored

Eric Grintz-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms

7 G, 27 AB, 13 H, .481 Avg, 2 HR, 5 2B, 1 3B, 13 RBI, 5 BB, 3 K, 1 SB

Reece Holbrook-Lexington County Blowfish

8 G, 28 AB, 6 H, .214 Avg, 2 RBI, 2 Runs Scored, 1 BB, 11 K, 3 SB

Alberto Osuna-Holly Springs Salamanders

14 G, 44 AB, 11 H, .250 Avg, 4 HR, 1 2B, 11 RBI, 6 Runs Scored, 9 BB, 17 K

Dalton Pence-Forest City Owls

6 G, 29 IP, 4-0, 0.93 ERA, 5 Starts, 1 SV, 22K, 9 BB, 16 H, ER only allowed in 2 of 6 G

Carson Starnes-Lexington County Blowfish

6 G, 24 IP, 1-0. 3.75 ERA, 3 Starts, 24 K, 8 BB, 25 H

Florida Collegiate Summer League

Alden Segui-Sanford River Rats

1 G, 2 IP, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 3 K, 1 BB, 4 H, only appearance 6/4

New England Collegiate Baseball League

Joe Jaconski-Mystic Schooners

12 G, 43 AB, 10 H, .233 Avg, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 11 K

Justin Szestowicki-Ocean State Waves

16 G, 45 AB, 5 H, .111 Avg, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 4 SB, 17 K

Northwoods League

Dylan King-La Crosse Loggers

10 G, 33 AB, 9 H, .273 Avg, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 4 BB, 6 K

Colby Wilkerson-Rochester Honkers

12 G, 42 AB, 9 H, .214 Avg, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 8 BB, 12 K

As we always do, we’ll keep track of the Tar Heels through the summer. If you happen to be an in any of these areas, head down to see them play! It may be easier than trying to get to Chapel Hill next spring.