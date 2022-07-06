UNC Basketball: Rumors and Fireworks

On Saturday, another publication posted some rumors about G.G. Jackson and the status of his commitment to the North Carolina 2023 class. This led to a flurry of social media angst and hysteria, so much so that G.G. Jackson went on Instagram Live yesterday to calm the masses.

At issue was the possibility of Jackson’s reclassification to the 2022 class, and a possible switch to another school, since with the addition of Northwestern grad transfer Pete Nance makes UNC’s roster full. G.G. Jackson plans on transferring to a different high school (likely a basketball prep school), especially since his old head coach at Ridge View High School (Columbia, SC) Yerrick Stoneman is the new coach at Oak Hill Academy. One would have to consider Oak Hill a strong candidate to land Jackson next season.

G.G. Jackson will be subject to speculation from here until the moment he steps onto the Dean E. Smith Center floor wearing a white and Carolina blue uniform, simply because he is the best player in the 2023 class. That goes with the territory. Deja Kelly and Armando Bacot have shown that basketball players at UNC can certainly make money, but sometimes a guaranteed salary can look better than piecemeal endorsement deals.

For now, Tar Heel fans need to take a deep breath, let things play out, and let Mr. Jackson a.) enjoy his senior year of high school basketball before matriculating at UNC or b.) make a business decision that will set him up for generational wealth based on his athletic gifts, which is his right as an American.

