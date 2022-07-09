UNC places 421 student-athletes on ACC Academic Honor Roll

For the fourth year in a row, over 400 North Carolina Tar Heels student-athletes earned spots on the ACC Academic Honor Roll.
Carolina ranked fifth in the ACC with its 421 honorees.
There are four Tar Heels that stand out as five-time honorees:
- Caden O’Brien (baseball) and
- Meredith Sholder (field hockey)
- Eva Smolenaars (field hockey)
- Emma Trenchard (women’s lacrosse)
Another 35 Tar Heels earned this honor for the fourth time:
- Erin Boone (volleyball)
- Cole Brown (men’s lacrosse)
- Tucker Burhans (men’s swimming & diving)
- Brian Cernoch (men’s tennis)
- Jared Cohen (men’s fencing)
- Chris Collins (football)
- Alessandra De Vito (rowing)
- Rachael Dorwart (women’s soccer)
- Evan Egan (men’s lacrosse)
- Amanda Fedor (women’s lacrosse)
- Lucas Fernandez (men’s fencing)
- Lexi Godwin (softball)
- Michael Goldfeder (wrestling)
- Gabi Hall (women’s lacrosse)
- Cassie Halpin (field hockey)
- Lilly Higgs (women’s swimming & diving)
- Elizabeth Hillman (women’s lacrosse)
- Rachel Jones (women’s soccer)
- Anna Keefer (women’s track & field)
- Jacob Kelly (men’s lacrosse)
- Heidi Lowe (women’s swimming & diving)
- Mary Elliott McCabe (women’s soccer)
- Brooklyn Neumen (women’s lacrosse)
- Sarah Catherine Niles (rowing)
- Jamie Ortega (women’s lacrosse)
- Davis Palermo (baseball)
- Amanda Perez (rowing)
- Camryn Petit (women’s cross country)
- Abby Pitcairn (field hockey)
- Abby Settlemyre (softball)
- Shayla Thompson (softball)
- Sydney Tumey (rowing)
- Tayler Warehime (women’s lacrosse)
- Anika Yarlagadda (women’s tennis).
From the ACC:
The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. This marks the third consecutive year in which at least 5,500 ACC student-athletes have achieved Honor Roll status.
Click here to view the entire UNC honor roll. Congratulations to these Tar Heels!
Loading comments...