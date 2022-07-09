 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UNC places 421 student-athletes on ACC Academic Honor Roll

This is the fourth-straight year with over 400 honorees.

By Evan Davis
2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Field Hockey Championship Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

For the fourth year in a row, over 400 North Carolina Tar Heels student-athletes earned spots on the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

Carolina ranked fifth in the ACC with its 421 honorees.

There are four Tar Heels that stand out as five-time honorees:

  • Caden O’Brien (baseball) and
  • Meredith Sholder (field hockey)
  • Eva Smolenaars (field hockey)
  • Emma Trenchard (women’s lacrosse)

Another 35 Tar Heels earned this honor for the fourth time:

  • Erin Boone (volleyball)
  • Cole Brown (men’s lacrosse)
  • Tucker Burhans (men’s swimming & diving)
  • Brian Cernoch (men’s tennis)
  • Jared Cohen (men’s fencing)
  • Chris Collins (football)
  • Alessandra De Vito (rowing)
  • Rachael Dorwart (women’s soccer)
  • Evan Egan (men’s lacrosse)
  • Amanda Fedor (women’s lacrosse)
  • Lucas Fernandez (men’s fencing)
  • Lexi Godwin (softball)
  • Michael Goldfeder (wrestling)
  • Gabi Hall (women’s lacrosse)
  • Cassie Halpin (field hockey)
  • Lilly Higgs (women’s swimming & diving)
  • Elizabeth Hillman (women’s lacrosse)
  • Rachel Jones (women’s soccer)
  • Anna Keefer (women’s track & field)
  • Jacob Kelly (men’s lacrosse)
  • Heidi Lowe (women’s swimming & diving)
  • Mary Elliott McCabe (women’s soccer)
  • Brooklyn Neumen (women’s lacrosse)
  • Sarah Catherine Niles (rowing)
  • Jamie Ortega (women’s lacrosse)
  • Davis Palermo (baseball)
  • Amanda Perez (rowing)
  • Camryn Petit (women’s cross country)
  • Abby Pitcairn (field hockey)
  • Abby Settlemyre (softball)
  • Shayla Thompson (softball)
  • Sydney Tumey (rowing)
  • Tayler Warehime (women’s lacrosse)
  • Anika Yarlagadda (women’s tennis).

From the ACC:

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. This marks the third consecutive year in which at least 5,500 ACC student-athletes have achieved Honor Roll status.

Click here to view the entire UNC honor roll. Congratulations to these Tar Heels!

