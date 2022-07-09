UNC places 421 student-athletes on ACC Academic Honor Roll

For the fourth year in a row, over 400 North Carolina Tar Heels student-athletes earned spots on the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

Carolina ranked fifth in the ACC with its 421 honorees.

There are four Tar Heels that stand out as five-time honorees:

Caden O’Brien (baseball) and

Meredith Sholder (field hockey)

Eva Smolenaars (field hockey)

Emma Trenchard (women’s lacrosse)

Another 35 Tar Heels earned this honor for the fourth time:

Erin Boone (volleyball)

Cole Brown (men’s lacrosse)

Tucker Burhans (men’s swimming & diving)

Brian Cernoch (men’s tennis)

Jared Cohen (men’s fencing)

Chris Collins (football)

Alessandra De Vito (rowing)

Rachael Dorwart (women’s soccer)

Evan Egan (men’s lacrosse)

Amanda Fedor (women’s lacrosse)

Lucas Fernandez (men’s fencing)

Lexi Godwin (softball)

Michael Goldfeder (wrestling)

Gabi Hall (women’s lacrosse)

Cassie Halpin (field hockey)

Lilly Higgs (women’s swimming & diving)

Elizabeth Hillman (women’s lacrosse)

Rachel Jones (women’s soccer)

Anna Keefer (women’s track & field)

Jacob Kelly (men’s lacrosse)

Heidi Lowe (women’s swimming & diving)

Mary Elliott McCabe (women’s soccer)

Brooklyn Neumen (women’s lacrosse)

Sarah Catherine Niles (rowing)

Jamie Ortega (women’s lacrosse)

Davis Palermo (baseball)

Amanda Perez (rowing)

Camryn Petit (women’s cross country)

Abby Pitcairn (field hockey)

Abby Settlemyre (softball)

Shayla Thompson (softball)

Sydney Tumey (rowing)

Tayler Warehime (women’s lacrosse)

Anika Yarlagadda (women’s tennis).

From the ACC:

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. This marks the third consecutive year in which at least 5,500 ACC student-athletes have achieved Honor Roll status.

Click here to view the entire UNC honor roll. Congratulations to these Tar Heels!