UNC Recruiting: 2023 CG Silas Demary Jr. impresses at NBPA Top 100 Camp, calls Carolina his “dream school”

Last week, the 2022 NBPA Top 100 Camp kicked off at the Advent Health Arena on the campus of Disney Wide World of Sports. From the Tar Heel side of things, the two players to watch throughout the event were 2023 commits G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher. Unsurprisingly, Jackson was extremely impressive, and ended up winning the MVP award for the camp. The biggest surprise, however, is a player that hasn’t even been in touch with UNC...yet.

Four-star 2023 combo guard Silas Demary Jr. showed up to the NBPA Top 100 Camp with just two Power Five scholarship offers. Throughout the camp he was one of the best players to see the court, and was named one of the top 10 players to attend. His reward? Scholarship offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, NC State, Alabama, St. John’s, VCU, Georgia, and Virginia. Needless to say, this camp benefited him in a major way when it came to getting his name out there.

While all of the scholarship offers were great and all, Sports Illustrated reported that there was one school in particular that he was hoping to hear from:

“I grew up a big fan Tar Heel fan,” Demary says. “I would say that North Carolina would be a dream offer. I haven’t heard from them, but I would love to. Not saying my recruitment would be over at that point, but everyone wants to have the option of their dream school.”

The great news for Demary is that UNC’s assistant coaches were in attendance for the camp, meaning that his play almost certainly didn’t go unnoticed. Even better news is that the Heels currently only have two commitments, and so there could be room for Demary should Hubert Davis decide to offer a scholarship. The big question, however, is did Demary do enough to entice Davis and/or his staff? We could likely find out in the coming weeks.

As of right now, Demary is the sixth-best combo guard in the state of North Carolina, and is the 115th-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. At the moment, Simeon Wilcher is the only combo guard commit in the class, and four-star London Johnson is the only other combo guard currently holding a scholarship offer. As it currently stands, UNC has the third-best recruiting class in the country, with both commitments being top-15 players.