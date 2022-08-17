More events in Chapel Hill for Saturday, August 27

As if my excitement for the return of UNC sports wasn’t about to burst, yesterday, we got news that Saturday August 27th is going to be even busier!

Last Sunday I wrote about Florida A&M’s “Marching 100” coming to Chapel Hill to perform before and during the football game against the Rattlers (8:15pm kickoff). But if you get to campus even earlier, you’ll have a chance to support the men’s basketball team via an NIL deal with Carolina Autographs:

Don’t miss your chance to meet the ‘22-‘23 Carolina team! Limited tickets available - on sale now!! https://t.co/sITmkkkrXJ pic.twitter.com/uWoU4bmJ8t — ProCamps (@ProCamps) August 16, 2022

For $150, you can buy two tickets that will grant you access to a players’ autograph session from 1-3pm at the Dean E. Smith Center practice facility, and get two items signed. Your tickets also give you admission to the Blue|White scrimmage at 4pm. You’ll have a chance to see the coveted Tar Heel basketball/football double-header, which is a very rare occurrence. Trust me, as a Virginia resident, I scour the team schedules to identify those weekends to save on hotel costs.

Since you’ll be on campus for hoops and football, why not stop by Target or Staples beforehand to pick up some school supplies?

Excited to announce that @UNCFootball & @SERVPRO are teaming up to help students in Durham & Orange Counties with their annual Backpack & School Supply Drive when the Heels take on Florida A&M on Aug. 27th!



ℹ️ » https://t.co/iWPgoOym3T#GoHeels x #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/1Xgghblapf — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) August 16, 2022

The link above has a list of school items that Durham and Orange County kids need for the upcoming school year. I have no idea why school kids aren’t provided the tools needed to learn and grow, since we’re counting on them to pay for Social Security, but be a pal and pick up some pencils or crayons and drop them off with the helpful volunteers around the stadium.

So, to summarize, on Saturday, August 27 at UNC, you will get to see:

UNC men’s basketball signing autographs

UNC men’s basketball scrimmaging

Donation bins overflowing with school supplies, an investment in our future

Florida A&M’s “Marching 100” performing

UNC football taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers in a Week Zero match-up

Unfortunately, the early two-week forecast has a 73% chance of showers, but by kickoff it should be relatively cool 77 degrees on campus. In any case, you’ll see me (I’ll be the one with a Carolina blue shirt, shoes or flip-flops, weather dependent) taking in all of the festivities, punctuated by some refreshing local flavor.

See y’all in Chapel Hill! I can’t wait for college football to get started again!